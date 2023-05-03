East Valley soccer's often struggled to score goals this season, relying heavily on a defense that gave up only one goal in regulation during CWAC play.

The Red Devils' offense showed signs of rounding into form in late April and that continued less than two minutes into Wednesday's district semifinal, when Soren Hanson found the net less than two minutes after the opening kickoff. Two additional goals and even more great chances later, East Valley wrapped up a 3-1 win over Selah at home to advance to next Tuesday's district title game.

"I feel like after that early goal, it showed us that we could get more," Hanson said. "It definitely raised the confidence a ton."

He nearly scored a second time on another breakaway, just missing wide left. Selah goalkeeper Jack Neumeyer also came off his line quickly to make a big save on a different first-half breakaway opportunity.

But just when it looked as if the Vikings might reach halftime down only one goal, center back Gavin Gordon connected perfectly on a corner kick from Hanson in the 40th minute. The volley soared just inside the post and under the crossbar, giving East Valley some extra breathing room.

Gordon said the early lead allowed the Red Devils to relax a little and in the second half, and Hanson said they focused more on keeping possession rather than sending balls forward. Control in the midfield paid off when Brandon Garcia found enough space in the 55th minute to blast a shot into the goal from about 25 yards out, putting East Valley ahead 3-0.

A third goal eluded the Red Devils for 11 straight matches at one point in the season, including a 2-0 win over Selah that was scoreless for the first 60 minutes. East Valley also shut out opponents for 80 minutes in its only two losses, first in a 1-0 overtime loss at Othello and then in a shootout at Ephrata, which still counts as one of 12 shutouts.

Coach Todd Morrow told his team before district play began that scoring early would be crucial to gaining momentum and demoralizing opponents, but Selah still created some decent opportunities and never stopped pushing. The Vikings nearly found an immediate answer on a Caden McNett header just over the crossbar and goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez denied a potential game-tying breakaway chance.

By notching 10 goals in their last three matches, the Red Devils have topped their scoring total from the previous eight matches combined. Part of that offensive outburst came from moving freshman Jace Cuevas back to his more natural position at wing, according to Gordon, and putting Hanson at forward, where Morrow said the junior captain's always ready to run down any pass.

"The kid just doesn't quit," Morrow said. "But what I like about him is not only can he go on and on and on forever and he's got a lot of stamina, but he's actually really smart when he finally gets the ball and what he does with it and how he holds it up."

His six goals are second on the team behind only Garcia, and they're working together to create a bigger margin of error for a defense anchored by Gordon and junior Jacob Russell. They largely held off a Selah attack that found plenty of success while winning three of its past four matches, including a 4-1 win over Ellensburg in Monday's district opener.

The Vikings finally earned a breakthrough in the 59th minute, when Clayton Westfall sent a bouncing ball forward and Adrian Gonzalez beat everyone to it, leaping up for a header goal in traffic from just outside the top of the box. Even more concerning for East Valley, Gonzalez took a hard hit to his ribs and left the game, unable to return.

Morrow said the sophomore goalkeeper's feeling some significant soreness and it's unclear whether he'll be available next Tuesday, when the Red Devils (13-2-2) try to defend their district title against Grandview on the Greyhounds' home turf. Grandview (10-7) survived a tough test from Othello in Wednesday's other semifinal, winning 3-2 in a shootout.

Selah's season continues with a loser-out match at home Saturday against Ephrata, a team the Vikings (8-9) beat in both of their previous meetings. Kickoff's set for noon at Karl Graf Field.

First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson (Manny Brambila), 2:00; 2, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Hanson), 40:00.

Second half: 3, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 55:00; 4, Selah, Adrian Gonzalez (Clayton Westfall), 59:00.

Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 4; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2, Jacob Carriedo (EV) 0.