A physical, defensive matchup suited No. 8 seed East Valley just fine in Tuesday's 2A state tournament first-round matchup at Earl Barden Stadium.

Armando Medina's early goal gave an extra boost of confidence to a dominant defense, which hardly gave up any scoring opportunities in a 2-0 win over No. 9 Bellingham. Goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez needed to make only two saves to ensure a back line anchored by CWAC defensive player of the year Jacob Russell and senior Gavin Gordon recorded a school-record 13th shutout.

"Every day in practice it's the same thing," Russell said. "It's our communication, it's our structure, it's our trust."

That's translated to a remarkable run of only six goals allowed in 19 games this season, and three of those were scored by 4A opponents Eisenhower and Sunnyside in East Valley's first two matches. They've allowed just two goals in eight matches on their home field, where they compiled the school's first-ever perfect home record.

Bellingham — another defensive-minded team with 10 shutouts and four 1-0 wins this season — never could find any space behind the Red Devils' back line. Every time the Bayhawks (11-7) tried to send a ball through or up over the top, Russell, Gordon and Gonzalez communicated well to win the ball and eliminate any threat.

East Valley coach Todd Morrow praised a solid team effort, including work from a pair of freshmen, defensive midfielder Sunny Garcia and second-half substitute Josh Vega. When needed, the Red Devils showed plenty of aggressiveness to ensure Bellingham found few simple passes or openings for long shots.

"I think I attribute this team's heart to their tenacious defense," Morrow said. "I don't think a Bellingham team is used to that style and don't get me wrong, I don't feel like my team is a hectic, overly zealous pressure type defense. I think they're actually a smart pressure defense."

Russell said East Valley also benefited from the home crowd and familiarity with grass against an opponent accustomed to playing on turf. Both teams struggled to keep possession for long periods of time or string consecutive passes together in the midfield.

That didn't stop the Red Devils from gaining momentum early, starting with a blast over the crossbar by Manny Brambila prior to the goal and a one-on-one opportunity missed just wide by Eli Juarez. For the most part, though, Morrow said his team struggled to break through the central defender duo of Lorenzo Pellecchia and Satchel Craig, at least until late when repeated passes into the box eventually resulted in Soren Hanson's penalty kick goal.

"We just are not a high-powered type scoring team and it's hard for us to find goals sometimes," Morrow said. "But defensively I feel like we can match up with anybody, and now we're going to have to test that."

No. 1 Columbia River (22-0) rolled into the quarterfinals by beating Foster 3-0 Wednesday after 112 goals in 22 matches, including 63 by reigning Gatorade state player of the year Alex Harris. Morrow said if necessary he’s confident Russell can match up one-on-one against Harris, and East Valley (15-2-2) will largely stick to its game plan when the two teams meet Friday or Saturday at Columbia River.

First half: 1, East Valley, Armando Medina, 10:00.

Second half: 2, East Valley, Soren Hanson, 80:00.

Saves: Julian Czopp (B) 2; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2.