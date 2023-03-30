TOPPENISH — Finding a way past East Valley’s defense appears to be a challenge not many teams can accomplish this season.
A dynamic Toppenish offense hardly even created any scoring opportunities in the unbeaten Red Devils’ 1-0 win Thursday night, their sixth shutout in seven matches. Jacob Russell anchored the back line and collected seemingly every ball that came his way while fellow junior Gavin Gordon pitched in to prevent any serious threats to goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez.
“Gavin and I have played with each other for a while, it’s that trust,” Russell said. “Sammy and I know, it’s just a trust that they have my back and I have their back.”
The junior captain didn’t shy away from physicality against a Wildcats team that had scored in each of its first eight matches, including 28 in the last four. Sophomore Armando Medina and freshman Ray Pena took care of their jobs on the outside, and Russell said they’ve done well to quickly create a strong bond through games and practices.
Quality possession by a midfield led by senior captains Manny Brambila and Soren Hanson took some pressure off the defense, although Brambila and Russell said they struggled in a windy first half. Brambila finally found the breakthrough early in the second half when he drilled a low shot through traffic into the corner off an assist from freshman Jace Cuevas.
A few other shots sailed over the goal, and Luis Prieto made two consecutive diving saves to stop East Valley shots midway through the second half. Cuevas thought he’d scored his first goal of the season, only to see it called back by an offside call.
Coach Todd Morrow said the lessons learned from last year’s senior captain, Diego Lopez, still resonate for a team featuring a mix of veteran leadership and valuable newcomers. Three freshmen started Thursday for the Red Devils, including Sunny Garcia, who Brambila said plays a critical role in the midfield.
“He’s small but he fights triple his size,” Brambila said. “He’s a little warrior in the middle.”
Thanks in part to those additions, East Valley (7-0-2) looks capable of defending its CWAC league and district titles, which led to a 2A quarterfinal appearance a year ago. Although Morrow still wants to see a little more from the offense, he said beating Toppenish for the second straight season, this time on the road, should prepare his team well for the state’s best competition.
After starting the season by beating last year’s 1A fourth-place team, Seattle Academy, and tying the defending runner-ups, University Prep, the Wildcats stumbled in a 4-3 loss home loss to Highland with seven players missing due to disciplinary suspensions. But even with just one senior starter, defender Roberto Garcia, Toppenish (6-2-1) remains in a solid position to defend its league and district titles.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Manny Brambila (Jace Cuevas), 46:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2, Ray Pena (EV) 0; Luis Prieto (T) 6.
