With eight of its nine 3-pointers coming in the second half, East Valley's boys pulled away for a 70-53 victory over Selah in the first round of the CWAC district basketball tournament Wednesday night.
Senior Tyrus Johnson scored 13 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and freshman Eli Esquivel hit four 3-pointers and netted 13 points — all after the break.
Freshman Jackson Pepper led Selah with 23 points and five 3-pointers.
Fourth-seeded East Valley (11-8) advances to a semifinal at No. 1 Grandview (15-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Selah (10-11) will play in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
SELAH — Hull 2, Jackson Pepper 23, Giles 0, McNutt 2, Kuhn 6, Jones 0, Tilley 0, Seely 0, Young 0, Levi Pepper 20, Benjamin 0, Wright 0.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 2, Tyrus Johnson 21, Eli Esquivel 13, Spencer 0, Herrmann 0, Field 5, Khale Calhoun 10, Preston Sluder 15, Taylor 0, Staymates 0, Locke 4, Hauver 0.
Selah=6=12=14=21=—=53
East Valley=18=10=23=19=—=70
Highlights: Esquivel (EV) 4 3p; J. Pepper (S) 5 3p.
-
PROSSER 70, EPHRATA 53: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs to a win in the first round of the CWAC district tournament. Third-seeded Prosser (11-10) will travel to No. 2 Ellensburg for a semifinal on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
EPHRATA — Billingsley 0, Hendrick 0, Hans Roberts 13, C. Black 5, W. Roberts 0, Ethan Black 11, Cobb 2, H. Roberts 0, Hewitt 3, Devine 9, Chornuk 3, Ross 0.
PROSSER — Reyes 6, Koby McClure 18, Kolbe Phillips 11, Veloz 2, Kor. McClure 6, Griffiths 3, Bailey 4, Kaiden Rivera 12, Hultberg 2, Garcia 0, Gonzalez 6, Flores 0.
Ephrata=14=14=15=10=—=53
Prosser=25=17=7=21=—=70
Prosser highlights: Koby McClure 4 3p.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY: At Cle Elum, Gage Ellison and Joel Kelly turned in big double-doubles as the fifth-ranked Warriors opened their postseason with a decisive first-round win. Ellison scored 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting and added 11 rebounds, and Kelly netted 17 points on 8-for-10 accuracy and grabbed 14 boards to go with five assists.
With an 11-game win streak, Cle Elum (17-1) advances to Friday's semifinals and will host Tri-Cities Prep, which opened with a 60-39 win over White Swan.
In other first-round games, East champion Burbank defeated Goldendale 74-28 and Tri-Cities Prep topped White Swan 60-39.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 10, Singer 6, Joel Kelly 17, Favero 6, Dearing 2, Williams 2, Gage Ellison 18.
WW Valley=11=6=8=15=—=40
Cle Elum=12=18=21=14=—=65
Highlights: Kelly 14 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Ellison 11 rebs, 4 blks; Favero 4 stls; Chafin 4 assts.
-
MABTON 56, RIVER VIEW 40: At Mabton, Andy McCallum hit four 3-pointers and scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Vikings pull away for the first-round victory. The West runner-up Vikings advance to Friday's semifinals and will play at East champion Burbank at 6 p.m.
RIVER VIEW — Acevedo 3, Gizer 8, Senger 14, White 9, Clinton 6.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 10, Andy McCallum 16, Carreon 4, Andrez Zavala 13, Morrow 4, Bahena 2, Birueta 0, Ramos 0, Barajas 7.
River View=8=6=6=20=—=40
Mabton=13=7=14=22=—=56
Highlights: Zavala 5 assts; McCallum 4 3p; Chavez 6 rebs, 4 blks, 3 assts.
-
GIRLS
EWAC DISTRICT
MABTON 45, RIVER VIEW 16: At Mabton, Alana Zavala scored 15 points and Jasmin Chavez contributed 13 points, eight steals and seven rebounds as the West Division champs cruised in their postseason opener.
Mabton (15-8) advances to Saturday's semifinals and will host the winner of Thursday's Granger-Burbank game.
RIVER VIEW — Aho 2, Brown 3, Lozier 1, Munson 8, Aguilar 2.
MABTON — Sanchez 4, Jasmin Chavez 13, Bonewell 0, Roettger 3, Ramirez 4, Moreno 2, Macedo 2, Simpson 0, Aviles 0, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 15.
River View=2=8=2=4=—=16
Mabton=16=13=8=8=—=45
Highlights: Chavez 7 rebs, 8 stls; Sanchez 8 stls, 3 assts.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
COLTON 76, YAKAMA TRIBAL: At Colton, G'Mewiin Mills scored 21 points to lead the Eagles in a first-round district loss to 1B's No. 1 team. Tribal will play a loser-out game at DeSales at 6 p.m. on Friday.
In Wednesday's other action, Pomeroy edged Sunnyside Christian 30-26. The Knights will host Liberty Christian in a loser-out game on Friday.
COLTON — Kuhle 0, Heitsuman 3, Maggie Meyer 23, Pluid 8, Kyndra Stout 12, K. Heitsuman 2, Musson 2, Whitcomb 0, Lola Baerlocher 25.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills 21, Visaya 0, Andy 0, Onepennee 0, George 5, Lucei 2, Gwen Dawes 11, Goudy 0, buck 2, Scabbyrobe 0.
Colton=22=11=30=13=—=76
Yakama Tribal=10=8=10=13=—=41
