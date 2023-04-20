COWICHE — A pair of injuries allowed Highland to show off its depth and versatility against a Wapato team hoping to join the Scotties atop the SCAC-EWAC West Thursday night.

Junior Jose Anguiano made the most of a rare start by scoring an early goal while Miguel Romero and Jorge Lopez shined for a back line missing its anchor, former first-team all-SCAC-EWAC defender Alexis Perez. Sophomore forward Jose Perez notched a second-half goal to help the Scotties hold off the Wolves, 2-1, clinching at least a share of their first league title since 2017.

"(Anguiano) has grown so much this year," coach Greg Wagner said. "The guys have started gaining confidence in him and once you start having confidence in your teammates, then things click, and look at the results for today."

But Highland's offense went largely silent for the rest of the first half after Anguiano ran on to a through ball from Francisco Silva, then finished a breakaway chance less than five minutes into the game. Wapato's midfield led by Irvin Carmona and Jesus Marin controlled possession well at times while searching for a way past the Scotties' defenders.

Highland goalkeeper Bryan Soto faced no serious threats until the game's final 10 minutes, thanks to the strong defensive efforts of Lopez and Romero, who dropped back from his usual defensive midfielder role. The Scotties' leading scorer this season with 15 goals turned away several attacks and Jose Perez also came back more than usual to help out, moving into a central midfield spot early in the game.

"Miguel did an amazing job and our back line just kept going hard every single time and not giving up," Perez said. "They know how to play for Miguel."

Francisco Silva nearly doubled the Scotties' lead early in the second half, when his shot caromed off the inside of the near post and bounced tantalizingly across the front of the goal. Highland's offense, even without injured starting midfielder Jesus Esquivel, kept applying more pressure until Perez finally found the breakthrough inside the box for his 10th goal of the season.

But much like in Highland's 4-2 win at Wapato, when the Wolves scored twice in the final 10 minutes, they found enough energy for a late push. Even after Carmona suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury, Alex Barrera found the net off an assist from Eric Romero and Soto needed to come up with a big save in the closing minutes to extend Highland's winning streak to 12 games.

That snapped a three-game shutout streak, dating back to Highland's 2-1 win at Toppenish. With just three matches left, including Saturday's nonleague home game vs. Connell, the Scotties (12-0 SCAC-EWAC, 13-1) are ranked No. 3 in the 1A RPI rankings and guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.

Wapato (10-2, 10-3-1) could still capture second place by knocking off Granger at home next Tuesday and Toppenish on the road next Thursday.

First half: 1, Highland, Jose Anguiano (Francisco Silva).

Second half: 2, Highland, Jose Perez, 62:00; 3, Wapato, Alex Barrera (Eric Romero), 80:00.

Saves: Alejandro Marin (W) 1; Bryan Soto (H) 2.