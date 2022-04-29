LAS VEGAS — Toppenish graduate Haiden Drury has enjoyed a great week on wrestling’s highest youth stage and Davis’ Cameron Guerin came very close on the senior circuit.
Drury, who just finished his freshman season at Utah Valley, dominated his weight bracket to capture the 63-kilo title at the U.S. Open U-20 Greco Roman Championships on Wednesday at South Point Arena.
After posting a 20-8 record in a collegiate season that included a trip to the NCAA Championships, Drury cruised to his national title, winning all five of his matches while outscoring opponents 38-1.
The victory qualified Drury for the Pan American U-20 Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico, July 8-10. He will also await the winner of the upcoming World Trials tournament in June to wrestle a best-of-three series for a chance to earn a spot on this year’s World U-20 Team.
Shortly after his victory, Drury received news that he was one of three Utah Valley wrestlers to earn NWCA Scholar All-American honors.
Guerin, who earlier this year won her second national collegiate title for McKendree University, entered the U.S. Open senior women’s freestyle tournament with the No. 2 seed in the 57-kilo bracket and that’s where she ended up.
After winning both her matches Thursday, including a 2-1 victory over No. 3 seed Alexandra Hedrick, Guerin came up short in a high-scoring duel with Adriana Dorado Marin in Friday’s championship final. Marin prevailed 12-10.
Next up for Guerin, who has made several international teams, will be the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament in Coralville, Iowa in May.
