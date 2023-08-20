For nearly three decades, one doctor in the Yakima Valley served as the ultimate authority any time athletic trainers needed help assessing a sports injury.
As the directing physician for all athletic trainers, Dr. Raymond Snyder always made himself available, often volunteering his time and medical expertise. The Valley’s lone non-surgeon sports medicine doctor treated athletes at all levels, from middle school sports to professional teams such as the Yakima SunKings, Yakima Bears and Yakima United.
Snyder retired early this month from Orthopedics Northwest, which was known as Central Washington Orthopedics and Sports Medicine when he joined in 1994. Five years later Jeannie Martin-Turner became the athletic trainer at West Valley, where she’s consistently leaned on Snyder as an invaluable resource.
“That man’s brain is so full of knowledge and experience,” said Martin-Turner, who’s preparing for her 25th year with the Rams. “So many people respected him and his practice and his affect and his bedside manner that I think they just bought into and really believed what he was telling them, which was accurate.”
Davis and Eisenhower were the only other area schools with dedicated athletic trainers when Martin-Turner joined the WV staff, so Snyder’s willingness to help everywhere was sorely needed. He frequently went out to high school football games on Friday nights and other activities, especially with La Salle, where his sons, Brian and Daniel, played for the Lightning.
Those sideline appearances, as well as frequent consultations and the assistance Snyder offered at local state championship events, allowed Snyder to gain trust from and develop a strong rapport with local athletic trainers. He also established meaningful, lasting relationships with patients like former La Salle athlete and soccer coach Felix Hernandez, many of whom will never forget the debt of gratitude they owe Snyder.
“He’s just the most caring person,” Hernandez said. “You could tell he wanted the best for everyone he came into contact with.”
Friendly presence
If there was any way for Snyder to aid an athletic trainer or an injured athlete, he always found a way to make it happen.
Martin-Turner recalled Snyder would rarely say no to a request to assess an injury, even on weekends, and Hernandez knew his soccer teams would be taken care of by Snyder. The coach of the 2018 1A girls state champions saw Snyder for several injuries of his own starting with a broken arm in seventh grade and including simultaneous finger and shoulder injuries that forced Hernandez to briefly wear a sling on both arms one football season.
“He just always did everything he could to be of help,” Hernandez said. “I remember him looking at me on weekends on the bed of a truck to see if my injury was bad enough to have to come in.”
Brian Greene knew Snyder well, since the former Eisenhower lineman’s father, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Greene, worked with Snyder at Orthopedics Northwest. From Grid Kids through the end of a standout high school career in 2016, Greene always saw Snyder around, and the doctor took care of a left MCL injury in Greene’s knee during his final high school season.
Even after Greene went on to play at Washington State and Michigan State, he’d stay in touch with Snyder regarding any health issues. Greene said Snyder always a gave an honest assessment and a clear picture of what it would take to get back to full health.
“He was very detail-oriented guy, gave examples from past patients and past athletes he’s worked with,” Greene said. “He walks you through your whole recovery process.”
Greene and Hernandez both appreciated Snyder’s honest recovery timelines aimed at pushing athletes to be fully healthy as soon as possible. Snyder fondly recalled stories of enabling wrestler to return from a dislocated elbow in time to win a state title and helping his daughter, Katherine, recover from a stress fracture to run the 800 meters at the 1A state track and field meet.
Eisenhower quarterback Kolney Cassel wasn’t so lucky when he suffered a season-ending injury as a senior in 2012, dislocating an ankle and fracturing his fibula and tibia. Still, discussions with Snyder and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Todd Orvald, along with a thorough rehab plan, put Cassel at ease.
“He was just a very friendly guy and he did very well explaining what was going on, when to do it, why he was doing it,” said Cassel, who also spoke to Snyder often during an injury-filled college football career at SMU, Sacramento State and Hawaii. “I think that part of it made me thing at least I was going to be taken care of, it was going to be fine.”
Cassel’s used those lessons as a coach to help athletes understand the importance of being patient as they work back from injuries. He’s entering his first season as the inside receivers coach at Utah Tech following a year as the offensive coordinator for West Valley.
Community cornerstone
As a former athlete himself at Yakima’s Carroll High School, Snyder knows the importance of minimizing time away from sports and considers it an honor to contribute to those efforts.
Buffum said that selflessness attracted all athletic trainers, creating a bond that Snyder said he’ll miss more than anything else in retirement. He had no shortage of praise for the men and women who work “in the trenches” to treat injuries at sporting events and became emotional when talking about Buffum and Josh Holliday’s quick response to save a runner’s life after she collapsed at the state track and field championships last spring.
“Now that was a proud sports medicine director moment,” Snyder said. “It doesn’t get much more impressive than that.”
He deflects most praise of his own work, giving credit to athletic trainers, surgeons, and his wife Tami for allowing him to spend so much time treating athletes and traveling to sporting events. But Snyder acknowledged he felt humbled in 2008, when the Yakima Valley Sports Commission presented him with the Washington State Sports Medicine Physician of the Year Award after he was nominated by local athletic trainers.
Sports medicine evolved and his role shifted over time as he volunteered mostly at La Salle to watch his four children — Brian, Daniel, Katherine and Sarah — and then settled into primarily an oversight role. But Snyder always stayed true to his philosophy of really getting to know his patients in order to properly treat them, and Hernandez remembered every conversation began with friendly discussions about his life before shifting to the injury prognosis.
Snyder also spent time as a backup to Buffum when he started Yakima’s first sports-related concussion clinic, which has since been shut down due to changes at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Buffum’s looking forward to taking Snyder up on his offer to still come out to the sideline for some games on Friday nights, and he’s at the top of the list of guest speaker’s for Buffum’s Introduction to Sports Medicine class at Ike.
“In my retirement card to him was, ‘you always have a spot in whatever training room I have,’” Buffum said. “He’s forgotten more things than I know.”
