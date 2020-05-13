Runners hoping to beat the Washington state record set at last year’s Downtown Yakima Mile or just post a new personal-best will need to wait a little longer.
Organizers announced this year’s race, scheduled for June 13, will be postponed to a later date if possible.
At 2019’s inaugural event, Amos Bartlemeyer won the men’s elite race with a Washington state road record of 3 minutes, 51.79 seconds and 376 runners competed in seven different one-mile races which began just east of 16th Avenue and ended in the heart of downtown on Yakima Avenue.
Six runners broke four minutes last year, led by Bartelsmeyer, who earned himself $10,000 of the $30,000-plus prize money that was handed out.
Therese Haiss of San Diego won the elite women’s race in 4:29, missing the state women’s mile record by less than two seconds.
Eisenhower junior Jonas Price won the high school race by 33 seconds with a time of 4:17.