Prosser faced a six-point deficit and needed something special in the final five minutes Saturday at the SunDome.
Sophomore Lay’lee Dixon rose to the challenge to carry the Mustangs offense and fellow sophomore Adriana Milanez delivered the final blow. Her layup turned out to be the game-winning shot as Prosser scored the last seven points of a 53-50 victory for its second consecutive third-place trophy.
“My seniors mean so much to me and I wanted to make sure I can put it all on the court for them,” Dixon said. “I made sure everybody else was doing their part for them because they’re not going to be able to come back and I just wanted to make it special.”
The Mustangs will certainly miss players like Kambree Blair, who grabbed 12 rebounds to go with her six points, and another starter, Naomi Chavez. Dixon said the trio of seniors that also includes Kynzee Cox contributed significantly off the court, providing rides and leadership for younger players.
They just missed out on a state appearance as freshmen, losing to West Valley of Spokane in a crossover game after a third-place league finish in 2019-20. The Covid-19 pandemic denied Prosser a postseason the next year, although the Mustangs showed signs of progress while going 9-5 over a shortened spring schedule that included a win over league champion Ellensburg.
“We created the culture and we saw it on display tonight,” Bachofner said. “It helps having them understand where we’ve been and now where we’re at.”
It’s easy to see why coach Kyler Bachofner’s excited to see what’s ahead, especially for Dixon as she continues to grow into a leadership role. The 6-foot forward tallied eight of Prosser’s first nine points in the final quarter and knocked down all three of her 3-point attempts on the way to a game-high 21 points.
She also blocked six shots and Milanez, who scored 11 points and recorded five steals to lead a defense full of energy through a dominant first quarter. But the effects of three games in three days, especially a grueling 61-33 semifinal loss to Ellensburg Friday night, began to show and Dixon said everyone felt plenty of soreness.
Morgan Greene scored five of her 10 points to help White River reel off a 10-0 run to take a 36-31 lead in the third quarter. Vivian Kingston contributed 16 points to lead the Hornets before the Mustangs found the energy required to win their season finale.
“(It’s) just a phenomenal team,” Bachofner said. “It’s exciting and they’re driven and they’re motivated so it’s good they get a taste and that they’re hungry still for more.”
Dixon agreed they should be capable of reaching new heights next season, and she’s eager to build on a season that earned her first-team all-CWAC honors. Milanez joined her on the first team and freshman Deidra Phillips made honorable mention as the first player off the bench for Prosser (19-8).
PROSSER — Lay’lee Dixon 21, Adriana Milanez 11, Blair 6, Groeneveld 4, Chavez 4, Phillips 7, Cox 0, Ibarra 0, Gomez 0. Totals 19-58 8-17 53.
WHITE RIVER — Vivian Kingston 16, Ava Bright 11, Morgan Greene 10, Banks 9, Sprouse 0, Klemkow 4, Hinson 0, Ross-Soler 0, Green 0, Jacobs 0. Totals 19-54 7-14 50.
Prosser=19=9=12=13=—=53
White River=11=15=13=11=—=50
3-point goals: Prosser 7-31 (Dixon 3-3, Milanez 2-15, Groeneveld 1-2, Chavez 1-3), White River 5-15 (Banks 2-3, Greee 2-4, Bright 1-4). Rebounds: Prosser 36 (Blair 12), White River 39 (Kingston 11, Sprouse 10). Turnovers: Prosser 17, White River 19. Assists: Prosser 6 (Groeneveld 2, Milanez 2), White River 9 (Greene 7). Steals: Prosser 10 (Milanez 5), White River 6 (Greene 2, Kingston 2). Fouls: Prosser 12, White River 16. Fouled out: Bright.
