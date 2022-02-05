The best high school wrestling teams in the state — both from Toppenish — opened their postseason with resounding success on Saturday.
The Wildcats' boys squad, No. 1 in the state's all-class rankings, won 11 titles and had 16 in the finals at the SCAC district championships, and Toppenish's top-ranked girls team turned back a pair of top-five teams with five champions at a sub-regional tournament in Richland.
Plenty of other Valley teams charged into their first step toward Mat Classic with Sunnyside capturing the CBBN district title in Wenatchee and Granger taking the EWAC trophy in Warden.
Toppenish's boys piled up 488 points with champions in six of the first seven weight classes. The Wildcats' winners included Adan Estrada (106), Miguel Torrez (120), Kiyanno Zuniga (126), Marcos Torrez (132), Horacio Godinez (138), Jermiah Zuniga (145), Abel Nava (160), Kaiden Kintner (170), Joshua Luna (195), Anthony Nava (220) and Rocco Clark (285).
Luis Barajas' win at 113 helped Wapato finish second with 267 points, and Naches Valley's Mitch Helgert was a winner at 152. Royal is hosting the 1A regional next week.
Toppenish's girls amassed 285 points to easily outdistance third-ranked Chiawana and No. 4 Kennewick. All of their finals wins were decisive as Isabella Morales (100), Mia Zuniga (110), MaryAnn Reyes (140), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) and Makayla Torres (235) cruised through their bracket.
Wapato's Lexie Garza was a winner at 130. Ephrata is hosting the girls eastside regional next week.
Sunnyside, ranked second in 4A, looked the part with eight CBBN district winners and 406 points - nearly double the runner-up. Jayden Jasso (106), Stephen Maltos (120), Miguel Valdez (126), Alejandro Fernandez (132), Christopher Villanueva (138), EJ Villanueva (145), John Rendon (160) and Mateo Armendariz (285) won titles for the Grizzlies.
Eisenhower's Mateo Escobar won at 152. Next week's 4A regional will be held at Moses Lake.
At the EWAC tournament, Granger scored 269 points with nine champions in Noah Berger (106), Oscar Alvarez (113), Adrian Alvarez (120), Jose Toscano (126), Lionel Castro (145), Cody Northwind (152), Conan Northwind (170), Ricky Cisneros (182) and Gage Cook (285).
Runner-up Kittitas had three winners in Tony Rios (132), Jonathan Jones (138) and Thomas Sheeley (160). Warden will also host the 2B eastside regional next week.
At the CWAC district competition in Grandview, Othello edged second-ranked Selah 433-398 for the team title.
The Vikings still had seven winners in Mason Martin (113), Jesse Salinas (145), Alonzo Lopez (152), Ethan Garza (160), Judah Yates (170), Donald Schmidt (195) and Michael Ray (285). Schmidt remained unbeaten at 35-0.
Ellensburg's Jack Eylar (120), Grandview's Evan Benitez (126) and Prosser's Nehemiah Medrano (182) also won titles. Ellensburg will host the 2A regional next week.
-
CBBN
At Wenatchee
Team scores: Sunnyside 406, Wenatchee 218.5, Eisenhower 201, Davis 154, Moses Lake 145.5, Eastmont 141, West Valley 81.
Championship finals
106: Jayden Jasso (Su) p. Samuel Valencia (Su), 1:13. 113: Rudy Vivanco (Ea) p. Jesus Alcala (D), 2:57. 120: Stephen Maltos (Su) tf. Greyson Sartain (Ike), 15-0. 126: Miguel Valdez (Su) d. Nathan Chang (Ea), 9-4. 132: Alejandro Fernandez (Su) d. Samuel Gonzalez (Su), inj. 138: Christopher Villanueva (Su) d. Emilio Castro (Su), for. 145: EJ Villanueva (Su) d. Markus Almaguer (Su), 6-1. 152: Mateo Escobar (Ike) tf. Lenny Avalos (Su), 15-0. 160: John Rendon (Su) tf. Tyrell Waddle (D), 16-0. 170: Tyler Schuyleman (Wen) p. Jeydian Salazar (Su), 1:00. 182: Dominic Webb (Ea) d. Dayne Russ (Wen), for. 195: Jesus Segovia (Wen) d. Caleb Braswell (WV), 3-2. 220: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Damien Gama (Ike), 1:21. 285: Mateo Armendariz (Su) md. Saul Villa (ML), 9-1.
Third-fourth
106: Nolan Armenta (WV) d. Kobe Cervantes (Ea), 7-0. 113: Jose Sanchez (D) d. Drayden Gaither (ML), 10-8. 120: Isai Perez (D) d. Isaac Gambito (WV), 6-1. 126: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Jonny Barragan (Ike), 2:32. 132: Toby Hambelton (Wen) p. David Parkinson (Ike), 3:33. 138: Ali Coronado (Ike) p. Jose Olivera (Ike), 0:10. 145: Jacob Alcala (D) d. Trenton Miller (Wen), for. 152: Joseph Schuyleman (Wen) d. Carmelo Reyes (Su), 3-2. 160: Edwin Puga (Su) p. Eduardo Flores (Ike), 1:18. 170: David Gutierrez (Su) p. Collin Clements (Ea), 2:35. 182: Aspen Tschritter (Wen) p. Joseph Freidig (ML), 2:33. 195: Dominick McCoy (Ike) d. Ricardo Colunga (Ea), 7-2. 220: Ashton Sanchez (ML) d. Daniel Machuca (Ike), 8-1. 285: Carson Linstad (D) d. Miguel Angel Galvez (D), for.
-
CWAC
At Grandview
Team scores: Othello 433, Selah 398, Ellensburg 203.5, Ephrata 181, Grandview 129, Prosser 122, East Valley 59.
Championship finals
106: Isaac Campos (O) p. William Flynn (Eph), 1:02. 113: Mason Martin (S) d. Marcos Zuniga (O), 14-11. 120: Jack Eylar (Ell) p. Adriel Flores (O), 2:56. 126: Evan Benitez (G) p. Abel Acosta (P), 4:18. 132: Forrest Roylance (O) d. Samuel Gonzalez (S), 5-1. 138: Kyler Freeman (O) d. Julian Sanchez (G), 9-6. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) d. Francisco Ayala (Ell), inj. 152: Alonzo Lopez (S) p. Hudson Sager (Eph), 5:04. 160: Ethan Garza (S) d. Joshua Holmes (S), for. 170: Judah Yates (S) tf. Ethan Perez-Medina (O), 17-0. 182: Nehemiah Medrano (P) p. Jerry Schmidt (S), 2:22. 195: Donald Schmidt (S) md. Terrill Freeman (O), 14-6. 220: Josue Solorio (O) d. Nelson Titan (S), 6-2. 285: Michael Ray (S) d. Mason Perez (O), 2-1.
Third-fourth
106: Zander Boyd (Eph) d. Victorino De La Cruz (O), 5-4. 113: Alex Gutierrez (Eph) d. Evan Boyd (Eph), 4-2. 120: Walker Fulk (Eph) d. Jorge Rodriguez (Eph), inj. 126: Andres Deleon (O) d. Lenin Leon (EV), 7-3. 132: Moon Thompson (S) md. Ryan Noel (Gr), 9-1. 138: Jacob Bacon (Ell) p. Memo Abundez (S), 0:53. 145: Zakary Rocha (O) d. Colin Attaway (EV), 4-2. 152: Alex Anderson (P) d. John Dobie (EV), 3-1. 160: Jesus Gonzalez (O) d. Dale Faubion (Ell), 3-1. 170: Jaime Tovar (Gr) p. Breck Hammond (Ell), 1:45. 182: Alexis Espindola (O) p. Sean Davis (Ell), 1:39. 195: Brandon Garza (O) p. Logan Stolen (Ell), 4:18. 220: Tyler Quevedo-Gottschalk (S) d. Anthony Ramos (Gr), 9-7. 285: Gaven Perez (O) p. Carson Wolfe (P), 2:49.
-
SCAC
At Toppenish
Team scores: Toppenish 488, Wapato 267, Zillah 202.5, Royal 173.5, Connell 139, Naches Valley 108.5, Wahluke 58, College Place 47, Kiona-Benton 40.
Championship finals
106: Adan Estrada (T) p. Julian Godina (T), 1:59. 113: Luis Barajas (Wap) d. Noeh Martinez (Wap), 10-9. 120: Miguel Torrez (T) p. Anthony Johnson (Z), 4:41. 126: Kiyanno Zuniga (T) p. Isai Acevedo (T), 0:58. 132: Marcos Torrez (T) md. Julio Brizuela (Wap), 21-8. 138: Horacio Godinez (T) p. Jose Luis Canales (Wap), 3:12. 145: Jermiah Zuniga (T) d. Hudson Garcia (Z), for. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) md. Seth Ordaz (T), 12-1. 160: Abel Nava (T) p. Luis Mendoza (T), 1:58. 170: Kaiden Kintner (T) p. Kaleb Hernandez (R), 3:54. 182: Adrian Magana (Co) p. Aidan Ford (Z), 2:32. 195: Joshua Luna (T) d. Darrell Leslie (T), 5-2. 220: Anthony Nava (T) d. Jackson Forsyth (Co), 3-1. 285: Rocco Clark (T) d. Kevin Dominguez (Ro), 4-1.
Third-fourth
106: Rich Azurin (W) d. Jose Valdovinos (Wah), 2-0. 113: Jaime Alejandre (Z) d. Jordan Mendez (Co), 1-0. 120: Gavin George (NV) d. Alan Ledesma (Z), 6-0. 126: Jesse Guizar (Wap) d. Jose Leyva (Wap), for. 132: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Christian Macias (Wap), 0:35. 138: Eric Myrick (Ro) p. Ethan Parker (CP), 1:55. 145: Keeven Gifford (KB) p. Calvin Robinson (Co), 1:55. 152: Juan Escamilla (T) p. Angel Vega (Ro), 2:33. 160: Ricardo Gomez-Sanchez (Z) d. Brian Hernandez (Ro), 9-7. 170: Parker Hodgen (CP) d. Onyx Sanchez (T), 7-5. 182: Armando John (T) d. Clinton Garnick (Ro), 6-2. 195: Jonathon Martinez (Z) d. Noel Alatorre (Ro), 8-1. 220: Seth Yorgerson (Ro) p. Anthony Zebrano (Wah), 3:54. 285: Angel Leyva (Wap) p. Jacob Valdovinos (Wah), 3:00.
-
EWAC
At Warden
Team scores: Granger 269, Kittitas 179, Warden 170.5, River View 90.5, Goldendale 90, Mabton 45, Highland 44, Burbank 38.5, White Swan 33, Cle Elum 23.
Championship finals
106: Noah Berger (Gr) d. Noel Guillen (Gr), for. 113: Oscar Alvarez (Gr) p. Carter Katz (Bur), 1:13. 120: Adrian Alvarez (Gr) p. Adrian Gallegos (K), 1:45. 126: Jose Toscano (Gr) md. Bryce Waddell (Go), 14-4. 132: Tony Rios (K) md. Cason Cox (War), 13-4. 138: Jonathan Jones (K) md. Fabian Cisneros (Gr), 13-1. 145: Lionel Castro (Gr) d. Dahani Trupp (War), 12-7. 152: Cody Northwind (Gr) p. Victor Canche (Go), 2:21. 160: Thomas Sheeley (K) p. Fabian Garduno (WS), 1:56. 170: Conan Northwind (Gr) p. Hunter Smith (K), 1:26. 182: Ricky Cisneros (Gr) p. Marquis Gourneau (Gr), 1:38. 195: Birch Verdino (RV) p. Omar Pruneda (War), 1:15. 220: Hans Miles (RV) p. Antonio Urbina (Mab), 1:56. 285: Gage Cook (Gr) p. Marcos Velazquez (Mab), 2:37.
Third-fourth
106: Gio Castro (War) p. Michael Gonzalez (War), 4:09. 113: Colin O’Cain (CE), no fourth. 120: Junior Santiago (War) p. Robert Amaro (K), 4:22. 126: Cael Cox (War) p. Keanu Barcenas (Mab), 1:32. 132: Matthew Gray (Go) d. Ethan King (RV), 11-7. 138: Israel Hernandez (War) p. Wesley Martin (K), 2:16. 145: Josiah Skindzier (K) p. Seth Lucatero (Go), 1:00. 152: Rufino Gonzalez (War) p. Javier Nunez (RV), 1:52. 160: Josiah Beiter (CE) d. Nathan Mendez (War), 10-8. 170: Miguel Farias (RV) p. Jackson Large (Go), 4:45. 182: Hunter Davis (RV), no fourth. 195: Anthony Ceja (High), no fourth. 220: Mikey Kessinger (Go) p. Arturo Madrigal (High), 0:59. 285: Alex Tenorio (High) d. Elijah Evans (Bur), 7-4.
-
GIRLS
At Richland
Top teams: Toppenish 285, Kennewick 187, Chiawana 158.5, Sunnyside 151, Richland 149, Davis 122, Pasco 119, Hermiston 107, Hanford 103, Wapato 78. Also: Eisenhower 72, East Valley 70, Goldendale 63, West Valley 56, Prosser 55, Naches Valley 33, Zillah 32, Grandview 27, Highland 26, Ellensburg 18, Selah 18, Kittitas 17, Granger 6, Mabton 4.
Championship finals
100: Isabella Morales (T) p. Lynette Espinoza (Davis), 0:46. 105: Alexia Fabian (Chia) md. Emely Arreola (Davis), 8-0. 110: Mia Zuniga (T) d. Alexxus Ramos (Su), 7-2. 115: Mariah Hinojosa (Chia) tf. Justice Sanchez (Pasco), 24-9. 120: Sofia Correa (Pasco) d. Cami Anderson (Pro), 6-4. 125: Edna Fuentes (Rich) p. Haliyah Yanez (Davis), 0:55. 130: Lexie Garza (Wap) p. Kali Watson (Go), 3:04. 135: Alanna Haney (Chia) d. Ruby Clark (T), 6-4. 140: MaryAnn Reyes (T) p. Madison Kiemele (Go), 3:33. 145: Sara Correa Cambindo (Kenn) d. Jocelyn Velasco (T), 9-2. 155: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T) p. Selena Reyna (Han), 2:51. 170: Hailey Ahsmuhs (Rich) p. Ayanna Asselin (Kenn), 1:17. 190: Erin Kremer (Rich) p. Mirella Morfin (Pasco), 3:26. 235: Makayla Torres (T) d. Eseta Sepeni (Herm), inj.
Third-fourth
100: Natalia Tovar (Pasco) p. Diana Camargo (Wap). 105: Veronica Arroyo (Kam) d. Sierra Gonzales (Chia), inj. 110: Jaazaniah Lustre (Z) p. Jayde Coleman (NV), 3:05. 115: Kendra Perez (T) p. Jocelyn Morales Flores (Co), 3:00. 120: Sydney Massengale (WV) p. Kylie-May Kemp (WW), 2:35. 125: Solimar Alejandra Fabian (Se) p. Lexi Gideon (So), 3:00. 130: Mattison Stayrook (So) p. Lana Ali (Chia), 2:55. 135: Cassandra Hernandez (WV) p. Kyndra Casias (Rich), 1:00. 140: Josselyn Viveros (Ike) p. Anahi Ramos (Su), 4:11. 145: Celeste Limon (Ike) p. Harrah Hanson (EV). 155: Shealynn Spino (Ike) d. Nilaya Coronado (Co), 4-2. 170: Lana Lilley (Han) p. Jennifer Garcia (High). 190: Camila Sandoval (Su) d. Izithlaly Morfin (Herm), for. 235: Jocelyn Bednarik (Ell) d. Tutaitaga Sepeni (Herm), 3-0.
