Today’s big headlines were destined to be about Jonas Price and nothing can change that.
Two days after seizing his first and ever-elusive state title with a dominant run at 1,600 meters, the Eisenhower senior finished his career on Saturday with another, even sweeter victory and a 3,200-meter Valley record that may never be broken.
What actually might have happened had there been no pandemic and school shutdown? Easily this, or some close version of it.
A year ago, Price ran 4:10 and 8:57 for his high medals at the state meet in Tacoma. As a senior loaded with resolve and drive, he imagined chasing after Drew Schreiber’s Valley and school record of 4:07 in the 1,600 and then taking down his own Valley mark in the 3,200 — possibly under 8:50.
Now that would’ve been a finale, especially since the Class 4A meet record is 8:50.65 and it’s 31 years old.
“At first I was just really shocked that something like this could even happen,” Price said. “It was heartbreaking, but I totally understand why we don’t have a season. I’m so glad I have college to look forward to. I feel bad for those who really needed this season for a chance to move on to college.”
Once the emotional hardship of a lost season began to ease, then it became a physical ordeal. A time of year that is usually filled with speed and races and intensity is now just an extended off-season of routine training.
“Without any races to look forward to, when you’re going for fast times, it’s hard to keep focused and motivated without that,” he said. “The workouts feel kind of boring and the intensity is not there, especially with more distance work to get ready for college. I’ve gotten used to it by telling myself to stay focused the best I can and just get through it.”
Price will be heading to Oklahoma State University and a fall season with its own uncertainty. In the meantime there is hope for some local track races should restrictions be lifted enough to allow them.
“We’ll have to see if that’s going to happen, but the main thing is just to keep training and prepare myself for college,” he said. “All of us missed out this season, and it makes me even more excited for the future.”