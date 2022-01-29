Just one game after reaching a new high as a freshman on the court more than three years, an injury took away Alexzander Delgado’s season and his passion for basketball.
As the 2018 Davis graduate fell into depression, Yakima Valley coach London Wilson refused to give up on his starting point guard. He agreed to return after a year off and both men have benefited from that decision so far this season, with Delgado running the NWAC’s third-best offense and setting the tone for the Yaks.
“If you’re just a casual fan watching the game, you don’t see his impact,” Wilson said. “But his maturity, his ability emotionally is such a key piece.”
It’s easy to overlook the 5-foot-9 sophomore’s value, especially on a team with players like sharpshooter Quentin Raynor, dynamic shooting guard Godwin Ilumoka and imposing big men such as Bright Kari, Grey Braun and 7-2 Conner Turner. Delgado insists they make his role simple — just give teammates the ball and let them score.
He’s found plenty of success doing just that, dishing out more assists through 15 games (61) than in his previous two seasons combined (56). Still, that ignores the vital role he plays as an emotional leader, not to mention his remarkably efficient 9.5 points per game on 53% shooting from the field.
A pass-first shooter
Careful shot selection’s an important part of Delgado’s eye-popping career shooting percentages, including an absurd 67.4% in 12 games during last spring’s COVID-shortened season.
His half-brother Cesar Hernandez, a freshman at Davis, agrees with Wilson that Delgado’s capable of putting up more points if he looked harder for his shot. In fact, Wilson said the team told Delgado to shoot more threes as a freshman, and after claiming it was a weakness in his game, he hit 5-of-5 on his way to a career-high 29 points against Wenatchee.
Unfortunately, he would barely have any time to build on that breakout performance before tearing his meniscus five days later in a loss at eventual NWAC champion North Idaho. Surgery put Delgado on crutches and led him down a dark road, unable to do so many of the things he’d done all his life as an active competitor.
“When I got hurt, I couldn’t move, “Delgado said. “I was just sitting down on the couch, not eating much and then when I got back up one of the main reasons that I didn’t come back that next year was I didn’t have that passion for basketball.”
He dropped out of school and told Wilson he wouldn’t come back for the season, although the coach made sure to stay in touch and encouraged Delgado to earn his degree. He still went to the gym occasionally, mostly to help train Hernandez, who’s becoming a star at Davis and put up a career-high 33 points in an overtime win at Wenatchee Friday night.
Wilson also reached out to Delgado’s friends, family and former coaches, and Delgado said that persistence was a big reason he decided to come back. Some leftover scholarship money made the decision a little easier, even though the pandemic meant Delgado needed to get back into shape largely on his own, whether that meant home workouts sent out by the coaching staff or running the terraces at Franklin Park.
Delgado said once he got back on the court, he fell in love with basketball again while playing alongside Raynor and Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp. Naturally, the offense ran mostly through the current G League standout, but Delgado proved his worth by averaging 11.4 points and nearly two assists per game.
“It was exhausting because I was super out of shape, so that Covid year really helped me prepare for this year,” Delgado said.
Finishing strong
Adversity often brings maturity, and Wilson said Delgado absorbs valuable lessons from everything he’s been through and everyone he’s met, yet still manages to pave his own way forward.
Perhaps that’s why he’s such a steadying force and such a valuable mentor for his younger teammates, delivering advice in his quiet, monotone voice. Delgado’s aware he’s looked up to by Hernandez and his friends because of what he’s done on the court, and he believes coaching could be a part of his future.
For now, though, he’s focused on doing whatever he can to keep up the momentum created by Yakima Valley’s 12-3 start, its best in more than a decade. Other players might be more likely to score or make highlight-reel defensive plays, but Wilson said Delgado’s the one who provides the spark on both sides of the floor.
“Bright (Kari), he’s an amazing defender at 6-8,” Wilson said. “(Godwin Ilumoka) is really, really athletic, puts a lot of pressure on you as a defender. They won’t go until Delgado’s started it up.”
As the defender on an opponent’s primary ballhandler, he’s committed to applying pressure to ensure Yakima Valley can play its preferred uptempo game. Offensively, he’s orchestrating the attack with his unselfishness and what Wilson calls deceptive athleticism and “abnormally long arms” that allow him to scoop the ball up and in past taller defenders.
Other coaches have taken notice, offering to give Delgado the chance to keep playing at the NAIA level. Three schools told Wilson they want Delgado and Raynor, recognizing a connection Delgado said has developed since the start of last season.
“I love playing with (Quentin) ‘cause he’s lights out so it’s like, it’s easy,” Delgado said. “Easy assist, just get him the ball and we have a good chemistry, just working off each other and stuff.”
But Delgado’s not sure what exactly he wants to do after obtaining his associate degree later this year. The only thing he’s certain of is his life will include spending time in the gym, being around basketball.
