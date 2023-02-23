While Davis' boys are focused on their survive-and-advance business Friday night the Pirates won't be the only show in town.

Or even on their own court.

For the sixth straight season, Davis will host two days of games on Friday and Saturday as the state tournaments begin with a regional round this week. With five games in 2020 and 2022, Davis will max out again with six contests, matching its high in 2019.

Zillah's boys and girls, who played a regional doubleheader at Davis four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020, will return to that convenient and familiar format and with the same exact time slots — Saturday with the girls at 4 p.m. and boys at 6.

If you fancy a mess of hoop action close at hand, here's a rundown on who's coming to town:

Friday's doubleheader starts with Prosser's fourth-seeded girls (17-7) taking on No. 4 Tumwater (19-4) at 6 p.m. The Mustangs have the benefit of a top-eight seed, which means a win puts them directly into next Thursday's Class 2A state quarterfinals in the SunDome while a loss puts them into Wednesday's loser-out round.

Tumwater comes in on a 10-game win streak, but the Mustangs are fresh off giving unbeaten Ellensburg a real push in a 73-60 loss for the CWAC district title.

The nightcap will have the 11th-seeded Pirates (16-5) playing on their home floor in an 8 p.m. loser-out matchup with No. 14 Issaquah (15-10), which had a losing record in the Kingco's Crest Division but got hot in the postseason.

With an all-underclassmen starting lineup, Davis comes in with a seven-game winning streak. All five of its losses, four of which came in December, were to regional qualifiers — Chiawana, Richland, Garfield, Bellevue and West Valley.

A victory would send the Pirates to Tacoma for a 9 a.m. loser-out game on Wednesday. The opponent would be the loser of Friday's Skyline-Olympia game.

Saturday's lineup at Davis begins at noon with Yakama Tribal's girls (19-4) meeting Crosspoint (15-9) of Bremerton in a 1B loser-out game. The Eagles barely missed a guaranteed spot in Spokane with a No. 9 seed, but they're coming in battle tested following three highly competitive district games.

Wapato's third-seeded girls (22-1) will be up next, taking on No. 6 Deer Park (20-2) at 2 p.m. The Wolves, whose only loss was to 4A Davis, have won 15 in a row and averaged 77 points during that run. Deer Park has a 14-game win streak.

Then its Zillah's turn to take over the gym, with the 11th-seeded girls (17-7) facing No. 14 Sultan (13-9) at 4 p.m. The Leopards have played a tough schedule and a win here would send them to the SunDome for a 9 a.m. clash against the Wapato-Deer Park loser at 9 a.m.

Zillah's boys, seeded second at 22-1, will wrap up the long day at 6 p.m. against No. 7 Blaine (15-7), which had a 10-game win streak early in the season. The Leopards, with only one senior starter, have won 20 straight since a six-point loss at Grandview on Dec. 13.