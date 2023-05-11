Less than a week after coming up just short in its quest for a league championship and district title appearance, Davis started Thursday’s loser-out game determined to keep its season alive.
The Pirates’ resiliency paid off with two early goals before Sunnyside matched it, tying the game twice and setting up a decisive penalty kick shootout. Just like when the familiar CBBN foes met last month, Davis goalkeeper Alexander Capi stepped up to put his team just one win away from its first state berth since 2018.
“I did my homework on them,” said Capi, who nearly saved the Grizzlies’ second shot before stopping three in a row. “Before I came I was watching their shootouts against Wenatchee and Ike and I was looking at their players, who was shooting.”
A 4-3 (3-2) win full of drama, started less than two minutes into the game when Grizzlies defender and Columbia Basin signee Oscar Gurrola used his head at the goalline to save a Davis shot. The rebound fell to Cipriano Acosta, who buried it for his eighth goal of the season.
Less than fifteen minutes later, Edwin Diaz took a pass from Ethan Rojas, turned and fired the ball into the bottom corner. Diaz would score again late in the second half on a dazzling free kick, and the dynamic midfielder made his presence felt all evening, something coach Cristian Gonzalez has grown accustomed to seeing.
“He’s very unpredictable and he’s very clean on the ball, but he also creates as much for himself as he does for the rest of the team,” Gonzalez said. “He’s the guy that pulls two or three players out of position and allows our players to exploit those positions and just kind of get in behind.”
But despite the absence of central midfielder Kevin Hernandez, who joined the Seattle Sounders U17 team for a tournament in Maryland, the Grizzlies managed to hold their own and then some. Once again Sunnyside looked most dangerous on set pieces, including a free kick that set up David Ochoa’s first goal off a rebound and the Lionel Hernandez corner kick in the 78th minute to assist Ochoa’s third.
An Alexzander Osorio header goal assisted by Saul De La Cruz tied the match at two midway through the second half, giving the Grizzlies all the momentum as they tried to extend their winning streak to six matches. Even though an intense game turned physical at times, producing several yellow cards, players still showed a mutual respect built through competing against each other as well as on the same side for local club teams.
“They all work hard,” Capi said. “Even if they’re down, they have their heads up and are pushing through.”
That never-say-die attitude allowed Sunnyside to recover from a disappointing 0-2 start to league play and finish 6-6, good enough for fourth place. The Grizzlies posted an overall record of 9-7-1 and will lose four starters to graduation, including Gurrola, Ochoa and all-league midfielder Jefferson Vilcapoma.
Gonzalez knew his team would be in for a tough test, but he also trusted his players after a painful loss in a match he felt like they deserved to win last Friday at Eastmont. The 2-1 defeat kept the Pirates out of the district title and sent them to a loser-out play-in game, where they routed Moses Lake 6-0, a decidedly different result from last year’s 3-1 play-in loss vs. Eisenhower.
Diaz said they took another big step forward Thursday, moving closer to their goal of reaching the 4A state tournament. Thanks to Wenatchee’s 3-1 win in Thursday’s district title, Davis will travel to Eastmont for the second time in eight days to play a winner-to-state, loser-out game Saturday at 4 p.m.
“That loss did hurt,” Diaz said. “It put a hole in our chest, but we look forward now and now we’re playing them again, so hopefully we come out victorious on Saturday.”
First half: 1, Davis, Cipriano Acosta, 2:00; 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Ethan Rojas), 16:00; 3, Sunnyside, David Ochoa, 28:00.
Second half: 4, Sunnyside, Alexzander Osorio (Saul De La Cruz), 61:00; 5, Davis, Diaz, 75:00; 6, Sunnyside, Ochoa (Lionel Hernandez), 78:00.
Extra time: No goals.
Shootout: Davis 3 (Ochoa, Rojas, Jorge Ibarra), Sunnyside 2 (Jefferson Vilcapoma, Oscar Gurrola).
