Turnabout is fair play, so a week after highlighting a record-setting rushing night for Eisenhower’s Brendan Curtis, who did the deed against Davis, we showcase a 20-year-old school-record effort for the Pirates’ Jackson Johnson, who rang up 312 yards on the ground in the 2000 crosstown clash.
Johnson still holds this Davis record and two others — most rushing yards in a season (1,545) and most touchdowns in a game (5), which he set in 1999 as a junior.
Sean Winton spent the entire game right in the middle of it and he could still hardly believe it.
“It’s amazing how Jackson Johnson runs,” he said. “If we opened holes I swear he could run all day.”
Winton and his Davis teammates on the offensive line did indeed open the holes, and Johnson did indeed run all day.
As the central figure in a brutal ground game, Johnson ran for 312 yards — the biggest single game in Yakima school history — and scored three touchdowns as the Pirates rolled to a 35-7 victory against Eisenhower in Big Nine Conference football Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
Johnson’s monster game came on 35 carries and eclipsed not only Isaac Cunningham’s school record but also surpassed Ike’s best single game — 309 by Pete Pallas in 1974.
“Jackson never gets tired. He was just running up and down the field,” said Winton, a starting offensive guard and defensive tackle. “We were fired up for this today. All we wanted to do was run the ball and run hard.”
Undeterred by a dominating first half that didn’t show on the scoreboard with a 14-7 lead, the Pirates overpowered Ike after the break with touchdowns on their first three drives.
In addition to Johnson’s big day, teammate Chris Alexander ran for 127 yards. Davis didn’t mess with success — the Pirates ran 63 times for 484 yards and passed only four times.
“We felt like we had them outmanned a little up front,” Davis coach John Balmer said. “That’s a big game for Jackson and it’s a credit to him. But it’s also a neat record for the line. We got a great game from everyone, even the receivers did a nice job blocking downfield.”
Johnson had 147 yards in the first half but, as is typical for the indefatigable senior running back, he got better as the game wore on. He broke loose for runs of 43, 32 and 30 yards in the second half to help him get more than 300 yards.
“All week we talked about trying to dominate the game on the ground,” said Johnson, who now has 958 yards and eight TDs in five games. “I couldn’t ask for a better line. They were all getting it done.”
The Pirates’ determined second half left the final score lopsided, but the game was not without some tense moments.
Davis racked up 39 plays in the first half to Ike’s 16, but the Pirates led only 14-7. After falling into a quick 14-0 hole, Ike rebounded with Ricardo Betancourt’s 38-yard TD pass from Chris Whitehurst.
“We were a little disappointed at halftime,” Balmer said. “We had a fumble that stopped a drive and a penalty that stopped a drive. I like the way the kids came back in the second half. We just kept going with the game plan — run the ball and wear them down.”
The Pirates tacked on a third score on their first drive of the third period, extending the margin to 21-7. Ike had a chance to stay close, driving to Davis’ 11 but a fourth-down fumble ended the threat.
“We knew we had to get our heads in the game in the second half,” Johnson said. “Stop making mistakes, that’s what we talked about.”
Davis’ defense held Ike to 42 rushing yards and came up with three interceptions — two by Zac Dowling and one by Rommie Bone.
Ricardo Betancourt hauled in six passes for 122 yards and his brother Angel, the team’s tailback, was held to 41 yards on 11 carries.