As Penn State gears up for the upcoming college football season, the Nittany Lions got a reminder of one of the reasons they like their new wide receivers coach so much.
Yakima native Taylor Stubblefield, who accepted the Penn State position in January, was included on the 2021 ballot released on Tuesday for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Stubblefield, a 2000 graduate of Davis, broke the NCAA record for career receptions while at Purdue University, where he was a consensus first-team All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2004.
Last year, Stubblefield was the wide receivers coach at the University of Miami. He started his coaching career at Central Washington in 2007.
As a four-year starter for the Boilermakers from 2001 to 2004, Stubblefield hauled in 325 passes, an NCAA all-time record that stood for seven years. He finished with 3,629 career yards, which currently ranks second in Big Ten history, and his career-high game was a 196-yard effort against Washington State in the Sun Bowl at the end of his freshman year.
A year later as a sophomore, Stubblefield and the Boilermakers returned to the Sun Bowl and beat Washington 34-24. He was on the sidelines as a redshirt when Purdue fell to the Huskies in the 2001 Rose Bowl, which was the career finale for Drew Brees at quarterback.
Stubblefield, who still holds the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 16, was inducted into Purdue's Hall of Fame in 2015. After graduating from Purdue with a degree in organizational leadership and supervision, he played professionally with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams and the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The 2021 ballot for the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
More than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers will submit their votes to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will select the class. Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State chairs the Honors Court.
The next Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2021 with the induction ceremony scheduled for Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown.