It’s always been in Cooper Kupp’s nature to help others and try to make a difference.
He sees that need now.
The Davis graduate and wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams recently made a $21,000 donation to provide roughly 84,000 meals to a variety of organizations, including the Second Harvest Food Bank, which distributes meals to struggling families in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas.
Others to benefit from the donation are the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Share Ventura County, who, like Second Harvest, have been working hard to offer relief to those beset by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a battle going on to care for the people whose livelihood has been taken from them and their means of providing for their families stripped from them due to circumstances outside of their control,” Kupp said in a Rams release. “It’s a battle more than worthy of fighting for. The common ground is the compassion for people who are hurting, and my family and I believe that it will be people helping people that will raise us to a better place and pull us through this time.”
The donations allowed the food banks, whose supply chains have been greatly disrupted during the pandemic, to immediately purchase food and send it to partners in areas with more immediate needs. Some of the funds have also provided equipment to help staff and volunteers.