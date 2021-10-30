A little less than halfway through the season, few receiving records aren’t in reach for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Davis graduate and former Eastern Washington star leads the NFL with 56 catches, 809 yards and nine touchdowns through seven games. No one’s finished a season atop all three receiving categories since Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith accomplished the feat in 2005.
Craig Kupp’s attended all but three games this season — his father, Jake, has only missed one — and said it didn’t take long for Cooper Kupp to get on the same page as quarterback Matt Stafford. The veteran who joined LA from Detroit this season ranks fourth in the league with 2,172 passing yards and has targeted Kupp a league-high 81 times.
“They spend a lot of time together and there’s extra time outside of his regular work time to study and go over the gameplan and situations,” Craig Kupp said. “They just feel very, very comfortable with each other.”
That connection’s only gotten stronger, as Kupp caught a season-high 10 passes for 156 yards last week against Detroit to follow a nine-catch, 130-yard performance against the New York Giants. Kupp scored twice in each game, something he’s done four different times this year for the 6-1 Rams.
He needs just one more touchdown to tie his career-high from 2019, and eight more for the Rams record set by Elroy Hirsch in 1951. The NFL’s first year with a 17-game schedule could help Kupp as he chases the NFL records of 1,964 yards by Calvin Johnson in 2012 and 23 touchdowns by Randy Moss in 2007.
Isaac Bruce set the Rams records of 94 catches and 1,781 yards in 1995. Kupp’s on pace to break both of them before the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Los Angeles.
Part of the increased production can be attributed to more time on the field, since Craig Kupp said the Rams haven’t used their big two tight-end set as much this season. That often sent Kupp to the sideline, but this year he’s appeared out wide, in the slot and even occasionally run routes out of the backfield for the Rams.
He’s recorded more than 100 yards in four different games and never finished with fewer than five receptions or 64 yards. Both of those numbers came against Arizona in Los Angeles’ lone loss.
Kupp will look to extend his league-leading numbers Sunday against Houston and the league’s second-worst pass defense in terms of passer rating. Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase trails Kupp by 55 yards, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams are four catches behind, and no one else has more than seven touchdowns.
Only three players have attained the receiving triple crown since 1966. Along with Smith, Green Bay’s Sterling Sharpe achieved it in 1992 and San Francisco’s Jerry Rice, widely considered the best receiver of all time, recorded the accomplishment in 1990.
Of course, Craig Kupp cautions it’s still early and Cooper Kupp’s not really thinking about setting any records. Naturally, he’s more concerned about keeping alive the Rams’ three-game win streak and returning to the Super Bowl in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.