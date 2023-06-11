The first pitch at every game begins the time when performance becomes critical for the most visible members of the Seattle Mariners organization.
But for Davis graduate Rob Scheidegger, it’s a rare time he can finally relax. Relatively speaking, at least.
It’s still possible something could come up that requires the immediate attention of Seattle’s senior director of high performance, who directly oversees more than 30 people in multiple departments. He works closely with players, coaches, athletic trainers and others to ensure players at all levels of the organization stay as healthy as possible and recover quickly from setbacks.
“Very rarely are two days the same,” said Scheidegger, who spent nearly 20 years working for the University of Washington’s athletic department before joining the Mariners in April 2021. “I’m sort of constantly on the move and on my phone a lot because I’m getting updates and helping manage injury situations and checking in on staff in multiple time zones and multiple locations.”
Four different groups report to Scheidegger — athletic trainers, physical therapists focused on rehabilitation and return to play, the strength and conditioning team, and the sports science group led by director Kate Weiss. All of them work together to develop proven, data-driven strategies designed to maximize performance.
Seattle Seahawks head athletic trainer and Scheidegger’s former college classmate called him a “natural leader.” Davis athletic trainer and a longtime friend, Noel Cisneros, said Scheidegger’s always possessed the exceptional communication skills required to help so many people in pursuit of a common goal.
“He’s always had great ideas,” said Cisneros, who graduated from Davis a year after Scheidegger. “He’s a good motivator, a good jokester, too. He’s just always worked well with people.”
Rapid rise
The initial inspiration for Scheidegger’s career path came from the Davis sports medicine program and former athletic trainer Mike Perala.
Cisneros said the three men remain close after their time together in Yakima, which showed Scheidegger a way to help others and stay involved with sports after his own playing career ended. Scheidegger graduated in 1997 and took a gap year before heading to Central Washington, where he lived with Cisneros and found a connection that led to his first opportunity as a baseball athletic trainer with the Cincinnati Reds AA affiliate in Chattanooga, Tenn.
That reinforced a desire to keep working in the sport, but a post-college internship sent him to the University of Washington. He stayed on full-time and within three years of working in baseball and football, Scheidegger became the head athletic trainer for the Huskies’ football team.
Selah graduate Sean Vergara, a member of the UW team from 2015-18, remembers Scheidegger as a positive, helpful influence always available to answer any questions about injury prevention and maximizing performance. Although the defensive back never dealt with anything more than “little bumps and bruises”, he saw Scheidegger confidently respond to several serious situations, including a broken leg for leading tackler Azeem Victor in a key 2016 game vs. USC.
Stricklin said Scheidegger thrives in those difficult moments thanks to perpetual preparation and an ability to give bad news in such a way that the recipient ends up feeling grateful. Scheidegger always appreciated his opportunities to work with star athletes like Washington standout and two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum, as well as football coaches Chris Petersen, Steve Sarkisian and Tyrone Willingham, and he praised the leadership of UW athletic director Jen Cohen.
“I think the key to that is I really care about the people I work with,” said Scheidegger. “I’m there to provide them with a service or to help.”
By the time the pandemic disrupted college athletics, Scheidegger oversaw aspects of all sports as the associate athletic director for health and wellness, making him the obvious choice to lead the athletic department’s COVID-19 operations committee. He had no intention of leaving until former UW doctor Hentry Pelto, the medical director for the Kraken and team physician for the Mariners, told Scheidegger he’d be a good candidate for a new opening.
Perfect fit
Scheidegger grew up playing baseball and supporting the Mariners, watching games from the upper deck of the Kingdome whenever he could convince his parents to make the trip.
Cisneros and Scheidegger competed for Hall of Fame coach Pete Orgill at Davis before they became close friends while studying exercise science at Central Washington. They served as best man at each other’s weddings and went to Mariners games at Safeco Field for their respective bachelor parties.
Still, Scheidegger said he initially balked at leaving UW to take on a leadership role for the Mariners, until Pelto persuaded him to speak with team president Jerry DiPoto. That conversation convinced Scheidegger he could be a key part of the club’s vision for the future.
Cohen and others supported Scheidegger’s decision to step into a setup not so different from the one he left, albeit on a larger scale with mostly older, more experienced athletes. Daren Nystrom of the Huskies’ strength and conditioning team commissioned Vergara, who works full-time as a custom shoe designer, to create a special pair featuring the Mariners as a parting gift.
Two years later, Scheidegger can’t imagine doing any other job. When he’s not working closely with the team in Seattle, he travels to Mariners affiliates in Tacoma, Everett, Arkansas and California, along with trips to the team’s Dominican Republic Academy and its rehab facility in Arizona, also the home of Seattle’s Rookie League team.
The sports medicine field looks considerably different than it did when Scheidegger started, but Cisneros said his friend has adapted well and always strives to utilize the best tools available. Stricklin said Scheidegger excels at always looking outside the box as he searches for the right balance of what he refers to as balancing new methods with proven techniques.
“They talk about people who are elite at anything and it just seems like those kind of people are never really done or never really content,” Stricklin said. “He’s that kind of person for me.”
Scheidegger leads deliberations among Mariners staff to find the right strategy for every player, especially pitchers who deal with unique challenges related to workload and how they throw. The staff determines the best approach on everything from diet to workouts to biomechanical analysis.
From the end of the season until February, when he returns to Arizona, Scheidegger spends time with his wife at a home they own in Cle Elum and makes trips to visit his parents and two brothers in Yakima. Occasionally he’ll find opportunities to offer advice to students interested in sports medicine, emphasizing it’s about more than just learning all the different techniques and strategies.
“I think it’s just trying to teach people about the importance of having a plan for the environment that you want to create and the culture that you want to create,” Scheidegger said. “At the end of the day, if you’re building lasting and meaningful relationships and you’re showing that you care about people, it goes a long ways in this profession.”
