Central Washington’s success this season could depend on more production from a passing game featuring Davis graduate Marcus Cook, last year’s leading receiver.

The former walk-on’s secured a starting spot after catching 25 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns, including his first 100-yard game in a season-ending win over Texas Permian Basin. Coach Chris Fisk said Cook followed that up with a productive offseason, paving the way for more growth alongside quarterback JJ Lemming and a more experienced receiving corps heading into Thursday’s season opener at FCS No. 10 Weber State.

“He was coached by Jay Dumas down there at Davis High School and Jay’s a great receiving coach,” Fisk said. “He’s got really kind of everything you’re looking for as a wide receiver.”

Those attributes include elite speed, great football IQ, strong route running and an understanding of where to go when Lemming’s forced to scramble. Fisk said Cook’s also improved his strength heading into his redshirt junior season.

Darius Morrison led CWU’s receivers with 609 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, and he held that top spot last year before going down with a season-ending injury in the Wildcats’ fifth game. Fisk also expects veterans like Demonte Horton and Zach Matlock to provide solid threats at receiver, as well as tight end Payton Glasser.

“I think all those guys complement each other and get each other open,” Fisk said. “The type of offense that we run isn’t highlighting any one player.”

More consistency should help as Lemming enters his junior season more comfortable in his starting role after after last year’s Week 1 starter Quincy Glasper transferred to Eastern Oregon. Fisk also believes the offense will be more effective in its second year under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Ferriter, who joined CWU last April. He’s the first Wildcats OC to return for a second season since Fisk shared the role with head coach Ian Shoemaker from 2016-18.

Central’s rushing attack produced more yards than its passing game last season for the first time in Fisk’s three-year head coaching tenure, something he expects to change this fall. Still, he believes a deep backfield led by Lone Star Conference preseason player of the year Tre’ Henderson could be the team’s strongest position group.

“I think they’re all proficient at every aspect of the game,” Fisk said. “They’re great runners with the football in their hand, but they’re also great at pass protection.”

Former first-team All-GNAC tailback Tyler Flanagan’s returning from injury and Cam Daniels hopes to build on his 492 yards last season. The biggest question for the running game might be the offensive line, which must replace first-team All-LSC seniors Raymond Schalk and Scottland Vise and two other starters.

Central lost every starter from the defensive line, highlighted by defensive tackle Christian Penny, leaving some questions for a group that ranked second in the LSC in points allowed last year. But Fisk said the return of first-team All-American cornerback Patrick Rogers, safety Tanner Volk and Dominic Wieburg at nickel back give the Wildcats a proven, talented secondary.

Fisk said former standout linebacker Donte Hamilton returned to give Volk the team’s prestigious #44 jersey as the defensive player best suited to represent the team’s values. The team’s second leading tackler, Brett Accimus, also returns at linebacker and Fisk said sophomore Brett McCalla’s shown great leadership at the critical middle linebacker position.

Conference media members picked Central Washington to finish second, and it will be tested early by the trip to Weber State and a visit from defending league champion Angelo State two weeks later. The Wildcats’ offense struggled in their three league losses a year ago, so Fisk hopes more weapons and more consistency will translate to increased productivity this fall.