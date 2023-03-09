CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cameron Guerin already has one four-peat and now she’s just one step away from another.
With a no-doubt charge through the 130-pound bracket, the Davis graduate won her third title for McKendree University at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships last Saturday.
The Bearcats from Lebanon, Ill., had three champions and placed third under first-year coach Alexio Garcia, also a Davis grad who coached Guerin to four high school state titles for the Pirates from 2015 to 2018.
The Valley had two other athletes — Viktorya Torres and Isabella Morales — earn All-American honors with seventh-place finishes.
Guerin, whose previous titles were also at 130 pounds, opened the first day with two quick pins, recording a 41-second fall over Albion’s Danielle Ruiz followed by a 1:48 fall over Simon Fraser’s Marquesis Haintz in the quarterfinals.
“Being here for a third time, I felt more experienced and wanted to keep that dominant mindset going,” she told FloWrestling after the first day. “I wanted to get to my offense right away and focus on being the aggressor.”
Guerin obviously stuck with that.
In the semifinals, she faced Montana Delawder of King University and quickly earned a 12-1 technical fall, setting up a showdown with Aurora’s Alexis Janiak in the final. Guerin was ranked second going in behind Janiak, who had a 2-1 record against Guerin and had beaten her 10-6 in the regional finals in February.
But Guerin dominated this meeting entirely, prevailing 9-0 while contributing a total of 25.5 team points to McKendree’s trophy effort.
In her three national collegiate tournaments, Guerin is 12-0 with four pins and six technical falls. She was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler in 2022.
Torres, a redshirt sophomore at King, placed seventh at 136 pounds for her second All-American finish. The Granger graduate, who was a four-time Mat Classic finalist, helped King finish second to national champion North Central.
Morales, a freshman from Toppenish who was a state champion last year, placed seventh at 101 pounds for Colorado Mesa, which finished fourth.
• In other national competition, Eastern Oregon’s Noel Orozco, a graduate student from Granger, placed sixth at 285 pounds at the NAIA National Championships in Wichita, Kansas, last Saturday.
