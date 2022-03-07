ADRIAN, Mich. — It didn’t take long for Cameron Guerin to repeat as a national collegiate champion.
In all, not even 10 minutes.
The Davis graduate and McKendree University sophomore raced through the 130-pound bracket with a pin and three technical falls and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships over the weekend.
For the second year in a row Guerin helped her team win the title as McKendree scored 188 points to outdistance top-ranked King University (166) and Simon Fraser (145.5).
After a first-round fall in 2 minutes, 47 seconds, Guerin recorded 10-0 technical falls at 2:22 in the quarterfinals and 1:44 in the semifinals.
In the final against Niya Gaines of North Central College, Guerin was no less dominant finishing her run with a technical fall at 1:49 to earn a total of 26.5 team points and push her season record to 25-2.
McKendree’s Sydnee Kimber became a three-time national champion with a victory at 191 pounds as the Bearcats from Illinois captured their third straight national team title.
At the Southwest Regional in late February, Guerin recorded two pins and a technical fall and McKendree qualified 15 for nationals.
