Opening night of the 2013 season produced two upset specials in the CBBN and Yakima delivered both.
While Davis rallied on the road to beat defending league champion Eastmont 41-37, Eisenhower debuted a sophomore quarterback who threw for over 400 yards in a 27-21 victory over preseason favorite Wenatchee at Zaepfel Stadium.
With the Pirates trailing 37-34 and down to their last chance, Nikhil Lizotte made his fourth touchdown pass of the game the biggest — a 22-yard strike to Eric Briscoe on fourth down with 17 seconds left.
Eastmont had the lead and the ball with two minutes remaining, but Isaiah Walter’s interception opened the door for playmaking Lizotte, who had a hand in five touchdowns.
After the graduation of record-setting quarterback Kolney Cassel, the Cadets didn’t have to wait long for a quality replacement as Chris Sawyer put up 403 yards and three touchdowns against Wenatchee, which came to town with reigning league MVP Isaiah Brandt-Sims and future UW standout Trey Adams.
This thriller came a year after an even better one when Ike won at Wenatchee 29-27 as Ridge Harmon caught 14 passes from Cassel. Jeremiah Garza’s tackle for a loss foiled Wenatchee two-point conversion try with less than four minutes left.
In these two seasons the CBBN, with just six teams, played home-and-away games to fill the schedule. Wenatchee got its revenge in 2013 by winning the league title — the loss at Ike was its only setback of the regular season. Eisenhower tied for second place and had its playoff hopes dashed by the thinnest of margins — a 34-33 double-overtime loss to Moses Lake.