It was warmer with no additional snow on Friday, but the high school basketball schedule was still nearly wiped out.
School officials pulled the plug on the Davis-Eisenhower doubleheader early on Friday and the two Yakima School District high schools have canceled all athletic events over the weekend "due to a combination of COVID concerns and winter road conditions," according to Davis athletic director Bob Stanley.
On Saturday, Davis had been scheduled to host Eastmont while Eisenhower traveled to Wenatchee. All are CBBN games and will be rescheduled.
The rest of Friday's CBBN slate was also postponed — West Valley at Eastmont and Wenatchee at Sunnyside. West Valley's home doubleheader against Moses Lake on Saturday remains a go, as does Sunnyside's nonleague home games against Pasco.
The CWAC lost Selah-East Valley and Othello-Ellensburg off its Friday schedule and the East Valley-Othello boys off Saturday's slate.
The SCAC West saw both its Friday doubleheaders postponed — Wapato-La Salle and Toppenish-Naches Valley — and several of Saturday's nonleague crossovers with the East were canceled.
In the EWAC West, two Friday matchups were postponed with White Swan-Kittitas and Mabton-Cle Elum but Saturday's games remain as scheduled.
Riverside Christian's Central Washington 1B home game with Waterville-Mansfield on Friday was also postponed.
Some of Saturday's wrestling invitationals have been canceled, including the Cascade Bavarian in Leavenworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.