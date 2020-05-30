Back in the day a college athlete might have done more than one sport. Two was manageable, and on a very rare occasion three.
And, in those days, a football player might play on offense and defense. But he would have to be exceptional.
Phil Fitterer was not only one of those three-sport collegians, he was indeed exceptional and a star for all seasons — which is why he’s in Central Washington University’s Hall of Fame.
Fitterer, a 1958 graduate of Ellensburg High School, passed away on Wednesday in the Tacoma area. He was 79.
Establishing his versatility at EHS as quarterback in football, point guard in basketball and centerfielder in baseball, Fitterer was at his best in football. It wasn’t enough that he was an all-Evergreen Conference quarterback in 1961 through 1963, but he also earned all-conference honors at safety for two of those season. That included a 9-0 run in 1963.
Fitterer was also a captain for the basketball team while averaging 11 points a game over a 71-game career, and he pitched for the baseball team.
When he was inducted into the CWU Hall of Fame in 1988 for football and basketball, Fitterer still ranked in the all-time top 10 for career passing (1,737 yards) and total offense (2,258).
After graduating with a degree in Mathematics, Fitterer serviced two years in the Army and later returned to Ellensburg as a CWU assistant coach in football under Tom Parry and basketball under Dean Nicholson.
Fitterer spent 30 years working for the Daily Racing Form, moving up from writer to editor and ultimately to general manager of the Seattle office. He retired in 2004.
Fitterer is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marian, and two daughters, Franki and Mary.