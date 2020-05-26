Denied the opportunity to compete at the national level, two Central Washington University track and field athletes were not denied their befitting honors.
Senior Erykah Weems and Samantha La Rue were named All-Americans for the NCAA Division II indoor season, as announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
With the cancellation of the national championships on the eve of competition, the USTFCCA Executive Committee opted to recognize all athletes listed on the national startlist in all individual events. There were no first- or second-team designations.
Weems, from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, entered 60-meter hurdles ranked 12th in the nation with a time of 8.61 seconds, which she clocked while finishing second in the GNAC championships. Weems also earned All-American second-team honors in the 400 hurdles during the 2019 outdoor season.
La Rue, From Kentwood, ranked 13th in the nation in the shot put with a season best of 48 feet. She, too, was the GNAC indoor runner-up.
“Both Weems and La Rue were both just outside the top eight but were coming on strong going into nationals,” CWU coach Kevin Adkisson said in a CWU release. “We applaud the Coaches Association for making this decision, especially with all the craziness of them literally being there and being notified they would be going home without getting that chance to prove themselves.”