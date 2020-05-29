Samantha Bowman from Zillah and Molly Mattson from Selah received honors this week during Central Washington University's fifth annual Welly's awards.
Bowman earned the female breakout athlete of the year award, and Mattson was a recipient of the M Brace and Commitment award.
Bowman, a sophomore basketball player who received all-GNAC honorable mention last season, averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds and was named the conference's player of the week twice. She averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman.
Bowman scored a season-high 27 points on 11-for-12 shooting against Simon Fraser and grabbed a season-best 17 rebounds against Cal State Los Angeles.
Mattson, also a sophomore and a member of the cross country and track teams, was one of four CWU athletes to receive the M Brace award, which recognizes "the core value of leadership." She made the GNAC's All-Academic team for track this spring with a 3.90 grade-point average.
Kyla Morgan (volleyball) and Michael Roots (football) were named athletes of the year, and Todd Thornley (rugby) received the coach of the year award.
WELLY'S AWARDS
Rookie of the year: Madison Hinkel, Micah Pollard.
Team leader: Gabrielle Aihara, Brian Nault.
Student-athlete: Mariah Jones, Harry Horwath.
Breakout athlete: Samantha Bowman, Austin Ohland.
Best individual performance: Kyla Morgan, Gamaun Boykin.
Team spirit: Amelia Elliott, Jaden Hassell.
Comeback athlete: Paige Liikala, Sam Sanchez.
Most inspiring teammate: Bianca Ortiz-Pallen, Gunner Vallatini.
Individual play: Erykah Weems, Pat Rogers.
Commitment: Molly Mattson, Sydney Brown, Austin Ohland, Jake Szumski.
Service: Women's basketball.
Excellence: Men's rugby.
Head coach of the year: Todd Thornley.
Athletes of the year: Kyla Morgan, Michael Roots.