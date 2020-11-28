Idaho crowned its state high school football champions Nov. 21, and in a normal year, Washington would be preparing to do the same next weekend.
But thanks to COVID-19, Washington joined 16 other states in canceling football this fall, with most hoping to play a modified season next spring. One of those states, Vermont, allowed schools to play 7-on-7 football,
Western states in particular decided to forgo football, with Oregon, California and Nevada all electing to wait to reduce spreading the virus. Colorado reversed its decision to do the same but still gave schools the choice to opt out and play a spring season, although everyone except Denver public schools and a handful of others elected to play football this fall.
Another 20 states adjusted schedules and in most cases shortened seasons, including Alaska, which canceled all of its state championships in October. Even football-crazed Texas high schools in the state’s larger classifications couldn’t play their first games until the last weekend of September and the ongoing pandemic kept causing problems for many teams.
Utah’s fifth-ranked team, Bingham, canceled its Aug. 14 opener after three players tested positive and in Louisiana, 17 teams opted out of the playoffs before brackets were even released. Longtime coach Scott Berger of Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School felt plenty of uncertainty this year and said three players tested positive for COVID-19, but they still managed to go 12-1 with a full schedule, capped off by winning Idaho’s 4A state championship.
“I’ve got a lot of friends in state and we all kind of concluded that we were just happy that we got a chance to play and we thought it was real good for the kids and for the school and for the communities to have football,” said Berger, who also coached Skyline to state titles in 2016 and 2107. “This was my 38th year of coaching and it’s never been like this and hopefully it never will be like this again.”
Berger said his district required masks and limited fans at games, noting those restrictions got even tighter for basketball. He said only 10 parents were allowed at a recent girls basketball game after Gov. Brad Little’s latest restrictions limited gatherings to 10 people.
The Southern Idaho Conference delayed the start of basketball and wrestling seasons by two weeks to give teams a chance to reset and limit any spread between teams. Girls basketball began Nov. 16, while boys basketball and wrestling won’t start practices until Monday.
Sugar-Salem, a rural 3A school with about 530 students in Sugar City, Idaho, won 3A championships in football, volleyball and boys and girls cross country after the state decided to move forward with fall sports as scheduled. Football coach Tyler Richins said many things were handled differently — even the celebratory pep rally was more subdued with masks and social distancing — but they still managed to hold in-person classes and win their third straight championship.
“Football and sports in general is a huge part of the education in my opinion,” said Richins, a math teacher at the school. “Kids love competing and I think the success on the field translates to the classroom.”
Some student-athletes in states without sports moved with their families to avoid missing that experience, including West Valley quarterback Issac Madrigal and linebacker Christian Montelongo. But most remained in Washington and hope to return to sports in February under the WIAA’s latest plan for shortened seasons, and other western states devised similar plans.
Oregon
The Oregon Schools Activities Association’s Aug. 5 announcement made it the 10th state to move the 2020 football season to spring 2021.
A new schedule put fall sports in Season 3, with practices set to start Feb. 22 and games expected to begin the week of March 15. However, that adjusted calendar may need to change again if winter sports can’t start practices the week of Dec. 28, in which case it’s not clear how football and other fall sports might be affected.
California
The California Interscholastic Federation decided on July 20 to move its fall football season to December, giving the state’s 10 individual sections the option to make their own choices.
Initially the Northern Section wanted to move ahead with a fall season. But that changed on Aug. 3 when the state Department of Health released updated youth sports guidelines.
But as COVID-19 cases keep rising and California issues even stricter restrictions, a season starting this winter seems unlikely. At least one section told member schools it would proceed as scheduled, meaning games would be canceled and the next season would go on as planned.
Nevada
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association decided on July 23 to move football back to February, with practices set to start Feb. 20 and games scheduled to begin March 5.
Each season will last six weeks with playoffs determined by individual regions and the last football games set for April 10. The NIAA announcement noted it did not anticipate state championships will be held.
An update issued by the NIAA in late October pushed the start of winter sports back to Jan. 2. The organization said an easing of restrictions from the governor’s office would be necessary to start high-contact sports such as basketball, wrestling and football.
Utah
Despite a decision earlier this month to delay winter sports for two weeks before giving the go-ahead for early December, the Utah High School Activities Association elected to finish its regularly scheduled football season.
State championships were held Nov. 14, 20 and 21 with all classes except 6A played at Dixie State University. COVID-19 restrictions forced the state to move the 6A state title game from the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium to Cedar Valley High School near Provo.
Arizona
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board decided to continue with fall sports as scheduled, meaning football practices started Sept. 7 and state championships will be held Dec. 11 and 12.
The AIA postponed winter sports earlier this month, delaying the start of basketball, wrestling and soccer to Jan. 5.