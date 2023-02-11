A lack of experience and depth hasn’t stopped the Yakima Valley women from showing remarkable resiliency this season.
The Yaks saved their best for last Saturday afternoon, rallying to top first-place Columbia Basin 71-67. YVC made 8 of 9 shots in the fourth quarter and bolted ahead with an 11-0 run in the final four minutes.
“We got stops when we needed to and we stopped turning the ball over,” coach Robin Andrea said. “We shot the heck out of it.”
Freshman Aliyah Finch led the way once again, scoring 24 points and grabbing 20 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season. But YVC survived her absence due to a minor injury early in the fourth quarter before getting some key help from its guards down the stretch.
Zillah grad Iliana Ramos scored eight points and dished out three crucial assists, including one to set up freshman Faith McCarty’s 3-pointer to give the Yaks a 68-64 lead with 1:07 left. The freshman scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and went 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
“We lean on Aliyah Finch because she is such a great player,” Andrea said. “For us to know we can get big time shot making from other people is just a huge boost of confidence.”
The Yaks (5-6 NWAC East, 9-13) avenged a 60-53 loss at No. 8 CBC (9-3, 16-5) to earn their fourth win in six games. YVC remained in sixth place one game behind Wenatchee Valley for the fourth and final playoff spot heading into Wednesday night’s game at Spokane.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Trinidie Nichols 31, Lexie Heath 17, Pedersen 8, May 5, Robertson 4, Brandner 2, Morgan 0, Maxwell 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 24, Faith McCarty 15, Newman 9, Begay 7, Driscoll 4, I. Ramos 8, J. Ramos 4.
Columbia Basin 20 15 16 16 — 67
Yakima Valley 12 19 16 24 — 71
YVC highlights: Finch 20 rebs, 2 blks.
Bowman leads Central to Senior Day winELLENSBURG — Central Washington senior Sam Bowman turned in one last stellar performance at Nicholson Pavilion to lead the Wildcats to an 87-56 win over Alaska Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
The Zillah grad put up 33 points and 18 rebounds, inching ever closer to the GNAC career rebounds record she seems likely to overtake before the season ends. Senior point guard Tori Maeda dished out seven assists in a game coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said her young team badly wanted to win for its seniors.
“That was a really big focus for us, getting this group to dedicate this game and their efforts and their output,” Richardson-Thornley said.
She said they also know the second blowout of an Alaska team in three days could be critical for Central’s postseason hopes. Despite a 24-point win in Anchorage a month ago, Central’s struggled against the Seawolves enough in the past to know it couldn’t take anything for granted.
The Wildcats (10-5, 18-6) will enjoy a couple of extra days’ rest before preparing for three straight road games to end the regular season, starting next Saturday at Northwest Nazarene. Bowman, who leads Division II with 14.8 rebounds per game, needs 62 more rebounds to break the record held by Anchorage’s Rebecca Kielpinski.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Jazzpher Evans 16, Vishe Rabb 11, Kate Robertson 10, Jahnna Hajdukovich 10, Pinckney 2, Mack 3, Ingram 2, Marfil 2, Moore 0, Bey 0, Berfield 0, Fernandez 0, Tovia 0. Totals 22-69 8-8 56.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 33, Sunshine Huerta 19, Asher Cai 11, Schow 6, Maeda 0, Heitschmidt 9, Bush 6, Johnson 3, Smith 0, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0. Totals 30-60 17-17 87.
Alaska Anchorage 13 16 8 19 — 56
Central Washington 19 26 22 20 — 87
CWU highlights: Bowman 18 rebs, 5 assts; Cai 7 rebs; Maeda 7 rebs; Johnson 5 assts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yakima Valley tripped up by CBCYakima Valley’s defense struggled to stop Columbia Basin in the second half of a costly 87-77 home loss Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks gave up 57 points after halftime and fell back to fifth place, one spot behind CBC in the NWAC East standings. Javonte Darrett scored 17 points to lead YVC’s offense and West Valley grad Conner Turner added 13 to go with six assists.
Yakima Valley shot better than 54 percent from the field, including 50% from 3-point range. A trip to third-place Spokane awaits Wednesday with the Yaks running out of time to earn one of four postseason berths.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Amar Rivers 26, Barker 8, Martinez 3, Cross 3, Munoz 2, Teagen Hoard 27, Javon Handcox 11, Siebers 7, Randle 0, Vella 0. Totals 28-51 17-21 87.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 17, Conner Turner 13, Mason Tinley 12, Kari 9, Kemp 8, David Tinner 10, Joe 3, Cole 2, Atazhoon 0, Bates 0. Totals 29-53 8-12 74.
Halftime: 31-30 YVC.
YVC highlights: Turner 6 assts.
Win slips away from Central WashingtonELLENSBURG — Poorly timed turnovers and some incredible shots by Northwest Nazarene contributed to a painful collapse for Central Washington in a 61-60 home loss Saturday night.
The Wildcats led 57-45 after Brock Gilbert sank two free throws with 3:55 left and he assisted Samaad Hector’s 3-pointer to stop a 6-0 run and put Central ahead 60-53 at the 1:04 mark. But Gilbert’s turnover in between a pair of contested threes by Ryzin Bergeson and Camron McNeil’s missed free throw gave Tru Allen an opportunity to hit a driving, off-balance game-winner over a Central defender.
He scored 19 points to lead all scorers and Hector totaled a team-high 18 for the Wildcats (5-9, 9-14). They’ll try to snap a four-game losing skid Thursday night against Simon Fraser.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Tru Allen 19, Bergersen 8, Terashima 7, G. Murphy 7, Rose 0, A. Murphy 6, Ferrin 5, Fox 4, Machado 3, Harvey 1, Tenkley 1. Totals 21-56 13-22 61.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samaad Hector 18, Camron McNeil 11, Isaiah Banks 11, Brock Gilbert 11, Poquette 4, Brizee 5, Gennett 0, Pepper 0, Spivey 0. Totals 22-55 12-15 60.
Halftime: 34-29 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 9 assts, Poquette 8 rebs.
MEN’S RUGBY
Central Washington tops St. Mary’sMORIAGA, Calif. — Central Washington Mitchell Hirose scored a last-second try to lift Central Washington to its first win over Saint Mary’s in school history, 29-26.
The Wildcats led 22-14 before the Gaels notched two quick tries to take the lead back with 12 minutes remaining. Central (5-0) stayed unbeaten and will return to action next Friday with their home opener against Trinity Western at 5 p.m.
