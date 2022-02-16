SPOKANE — Despite a late surge to cap off one of its best offensive performance of the season, Yakima Valley couldn't pick up a win it desperately needed Wednesday night at Spokane.
Quentin Raynor scored a team-high 28 points and hit a pair of late threes to cut the deficit down to two points with 1:08 left. But a key offensive rebound and four free throws by Jaron Williams, who finished with a game-high 30 points, helped the Sasquatch hold on to avenge an 88-87 loss in Yakima last month.
One of Raynor's six threes in 10 attempts gave Yakima Valley put Yakima Valley in front for the first time all game, 69-67 with 11:55 remaining. But it didn't last long and the Yaks wouldn't lead again, despite scoring 54 points and shooting nearly 68% from the field in the second half, when Raynor scored 26 points.
Mason Tinley scored 11 of his 13 points before halftime and West Valley graduate Conner Turner just missed a double-double with 15 points and eight assists in a team-high 35 minutes. Godwin Ilumoka added 13 points and four steals of the bench for the Yaks.
Their fourth straight loss dropped them to 5-6, a game and a half behind Spokane for the NWAC East's fourth and final postseason berth with five games remaining. Three of those will be against teams below YVC in the standings, including a road trip to Big Bend on Saturday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 28, Conner Turner 15, Mason Tinley 13, Christian Murphy 13, Kari 8, Godwin Ilumoka 13, Funk 7, Braun 2, Chamble 0, M. Murphy 0. Totals 35-54 19-29 99.
SPOKANE — Jaron Williams 30, Kaeleb Johnson 28, Kobe Reese 15, Terry 6, Michaels 2, Emmett Holt 12, Gilson 7, Barbour 4, Mesulam 0. Totals 32-55 28-34 104.
Halftime: 53-45 SCC.
3-point goals: YVC 10-17 (Raynor 6-10, Tinley 3-5, Funk 1-1), SCC 12-22 (Johnson 6-8, Holt 3-5, Williams 2-4, Reese 1-1). Rebounds: YVC 23 (Kari 8), SCC 23 (Gilson 5). Assists: YVC 17 (Turner 8, Tinley 4), SCC 18 (Williams 5). Turnovers: YVC 14, SCC 12. Steals: YVC 10 (Ilumoka 4), SCC 9. Fouls: YVC 23, SCC 20. Fouled out—Kari.
---
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yaks fall at Spokane
SPOKANE — Yakima Valley couldn't keep up with second-place Spokane in an 88-52 road loss Wednesday night.
Carla Cardenas scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Yaks, who are set to travel to Big Bend on Saturday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Campbell 7, Wammock 5, Luhr 4, Overby 4, Standley 3, Carla Cardenas 13, Klebaum 9, Ramos 7, Carpenter 0. Totals 17-45 15-21 52.
SPOKANE — Dejah Wilson 11, Perry 9, Hillyard 6, Main 2, Stowell 2, Madeline Gebers 18, Gracey Neal 12, Sydnee Hunt 10, Aldendorf 8, Ivins 3, Crum 3, G. Sobotta 2, Osborne 1, Emigh 1, A. Sobotta 0. Totals 32-75 16-22 88.
Yakima Valley=14=017=13=8=—=52
Spokane=21=34=12=21=—=88
3-point goals: YVC 3-10 (Campbell 1-1, Ramos 1-3, Cardenas 1-5), SCC 8-30 (Gebers 3-6, Hunt 2-2, Perry 1-1, Neal 1-2, Ivins 1-3). Rebounds: YVC 31 (Overby 7, Wammock 7, Cardenas 6), SCC 38 (Osborne 6, Neal 6). Assists: YVC 9 (Campbell 3), SCC 19. Turnovers: YVC 29, SCC 11. Steals: YVC 3, SCC 20 (Wilson 4). Fouls: YVC 19, SCC 17. Fouled out—Wammock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.