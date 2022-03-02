Yakima Valley pulled off the upset it needed to virtually guarantee a berth in the NWAC tournament later this month.

The Yaks raced out to a big lead early and kept it for a comfortable 80-65 win to hand Wenatchee Valley its first NWAC East loss at Sherar Gym Wednesday night. Godwin Ilumoka scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Quentin Raynor added 17 for YVC.

A 10-0 run put the Yaks ahead by 15 and they extended their advantage to 17 on two different occasions before halftime. Wenatchee Valley, which pulled away late to beat Yakima Valley 87-75 last month, never even got back within single digits despite 33 points from Isaac Jones.

Christian Murphy scored 10 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds for YVC. The Yaks shot 58% from the field and from beyond the arc while holding WVC to just 4-of-26 from 3-point range.

The win kept Yakima Valley solidly in fifth place with just one game remaining next Wednesday at winless Treasure Valley. Since North Idaho's ineligible for the postseason, the Yaks seem assured of a top four spot and could even earn a No. 3 seed with some help.

WENATCHEE VALLEY — Isaac Jones 33, Anthony Roy 17, Allen 6, Brown 3, Faison 3, Wenkheimer 1, Phillips 0, George 0, Wenkheimer 0. Totals 25-58 11-21 65.

YAKIMA VALLEY — Godwin Ilumoka 24, Quentin Raynor 17, C. Murphy 10, Delgado 9, Turner, 8 Kari 8, Funk 4, Tinley 0, Chamble 0, Braun 0, M. Murphy 0. Totals 35-60 3-6 80.

3-point goals: WVC 4-26 (Faison 1-2, Brown 1-5, Wenkheimer 1-5, Roy 1-10), YVC (Raynor 3-4, Ilumoka 3-5, Delgado 1-2). Rebounds: WVC 36 (Jones 11), YVC 23 (Kari 5). Assists: WVC 11 (Brown 4), YVC 24 (C. Murphy 7, Raynor 5, Delgado 5). Steals: WVC 4, YVC 7 (Ilumoka 3). Turnovers: WVC 17, YVC 8. Fouls: WVC 9, YVC 17. Fouled out — None.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Early run sinks Yaks

Yakima Valley couldn't dig out of an early hole in a 64-53 home loss to Wenatchee Valley Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.

The Yaks fell behind 14-1 before La Salle grad Tahlia Klebaum made YVC's first field goal after almost six minutes. They fought back to get within four in the second quarter thanks to a 7-0 run capped off by another basket by Klebaum, who scored 11 points off the bench.

Sunnyside graduate Carla Cardenas added 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to lead the Yaks. They'll conclude their season by going for a series sweep at Treasure Valley next Wednesday.

WENATCHEE VALLEY — Monica Miller 19, Maddie Godwin 17, Waid 9, Murdoch 5, Fleming 3, Alyssa Barnufsky 11. Totals 20-58 19-23 64.

YAKIMA VALLEY — Taelyr Overby 10, Standley 9, Wammock 4, Campbell 0, Luhr 0, Carla Cardenas 14, Tahlia Klebaum 11, Ramos 3, Carpenter 2. Totals 22-69 7-10 53.

3-point goals: WVC 5-18 (Barnufsky 2-4, Murdoch 1-3, Fleming 1-3, Miller 1-5), YVC 2-13 (Cardenas 2-4). Rebounds: WVC 34 (Miller 10), YVC 45 (Cardenas 15, Wammock 9). Assists: WVC 8, YVC 13 (Wammock 4). Steals: WVC 5, YVC 8 (Cardenas 3). Turnovers: WVC 12, YVC 16. Fouls: WVC 9, YVC 15. Fouled out — None.