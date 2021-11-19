ROSEBURG, Ore. — Yakima Valley rolled to a 108-59 win over Rexburg United on the opening day of the Umpqua Invitational Friday night.
Freshman Bright Kari scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the way as the Yaks shot nearly 67% from the field. They'll return to action Saturday against Clark College at 4 p.m.
YVC — Bright Kari 19, Quentin Raynor 18, Turner 6, Delgado 6, Tarver 0, Godwin Ilumoka 14, Conner Kelley 10, McMillan 9, Braun 9, C. Murphy 9, Tinley 6, M. Murphy 2, Funk 0, Chamble 0. 48-72 7-13 108.
Rexburg — August Carlson 23, Tyler Scoresby 11, Jackson McGowan 11, Smart 6, Campbell 0, Workman 4, Ju. McGowan 2, C. Anderson 2, Fullmer 0, Smart 0, B. Anderson 0.
Halftime: 53-30 YVC.
3-point goals: YVC 5-13 (Raynor 4-6, Braun 1-2), RU 8-25 (Carlson 5-9, McGowan 1-1, Workman 1-3, Scoresby 1-3). Rebounds: YVC 40 (Ilumoka 6), RU 25 (Ja. McGowan 7). Assists: YVC 15 (Kelley 5), RU 4. Turnovers: YVC 7, RU 16. Steals: YVC 11 (Turner 3), RU 4. Fouls: YVC 16, RU 12. Fouled out —Ja. McGowan.
---
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Central Washington rally falls short
NAMPA, Idaho — The Central Washington women came all the way back from a rough start but faded late to fall 78-71 to Westminster in the Wildcats’ first loss of the season.
After falling behind 12-2 in the Friday afternoon game, Central tied it at 52 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm. She just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds while Kizzah Maltezo scored a game-high 27 points and Zillah grad Samantha Bowman added 13 points with 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats conclude their Northwest Nazarene Classic schedule Saturday against West Texas A&M.
WC — Ashley Greenwood 22, Abby Mangum 18, Rae Falatea 17, Sarah McGinley 12, Krebs 7, Rich 2, Okerlund 0, Olevao 0. 30-58 12-17 78.
CWU — Kizzah Maltezo 27, Kassidy Malcolm 17, Samantha Bowman 13, Maeda 3, Troy 1, Huerta 7, Sisul 3, Heitschmidt 0.
WC 25 9 18 26 — 78
CWU 14 16 20 22 — 71
CWU highlights: Malcolm 9 rebs, Bowman 10 rebs, 4 blks.
3-point goals: WC 6-20 (Greenwood 2-2, Mangum 2-6, Krebs 1-4, Falatea 1-7), CWU 9-30 (Malcolm 3-3, Maltezo 3-11, Huerta 1-2, Sisul 1-4, Maeda 1-8). Rebounds: WC 33 (Greenwood 12), CWU 39 (Bowman 10). Assists: WC 16 (Mangum 7), CWU 11 (Maltezo 3, Bowman 3) Turnovers: WC 9, CWU 11. Steals: WC 7 (Greenwood 5), CWU 4. Fouls: WC 13, CWU 17. Fouled out —None.
---
Yaks fall late in opener
PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley gave up a layup with two seconds left to lose 51-49 in its season opener against Clark College at the Blue Mountain Tip-Off Friday afternoon.
Eisenhower graduates Jessica Valentinez and Haley Wammock scored 16 points each to lead the Yaks. Wammock, a former soccer player, at Walla Walla and Northern State, added 10 rebounds for a double-double in her college basketball debut.
YVC will face Edmonds in Pendleton on Saturday.
Clark — Maggie Spencer 11, Alexa Smith 11, Neriah Efferson 10, Johnson 9, Crabtree 4, Wright 3, Landaz-Chapman 2, Finley 1, Anderson 0, Royster 0, Clouse 0. 19-63 7-10 51.
YVC — Jessica Valentinez 16, Haley Wammock 16, Overby 6, Campbell 6, Cardenas 5, Ramos 0, Garfias 0, Luhr 0, Klebaum 0. 18-55 5-10 49.
Clark 8 12 14 17 — 51
YVC 9 7 17 16 — 49
YVC highlights: Wammock 10 rebs.
3-point goals: CC 6-26 (Smith 3-7, Johnson 2-7, Spencer 1-4), YVC 8-35 (Valentinez 4-9, Campbell 2-3, Wammock 1-5, Cardenas 1-6). Rebounds: CC 48 (Wright 9), YVC 30 (Waammock 10). Assists: CC 12 (Finley 6), YVC 7. Turnovers: CC 21, YVC 22. Steals: CC 9 (Spencer 3), YVC 8 (Overby 3. Fouls: CC 15, YVC 17. Fouled out —None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.