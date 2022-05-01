ONTARIO, Ore. — Hank Dunn hit a two-run home run and drove in five runs as Yakima Valley held on for a 6-5 victory to finish a NWAC East Region sweep of Treasure Valley on Sunday.
YVC won the opener 6-4.
Dunn added a double and finished 3 for 4.
Spencer Marenco had a two-run double in the opener for the Yaks, who improved to 14-6 in East Region play and 26-14 overall. YVC hosts Wenatchee Valley at Parker Faller Field on Wednesday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Ryne Hays 2 2b, RBI; Spencer Marenco 2b, 2 RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-5, 2b. Game 2: Hank Dunn 3-4, 2-run HR, 2b, 5 RBI; Brock Molenda 2-3, 2 runs.
SOFTBALL
CWU splits with WOU
ELLENSBURG — Makenna King and Taylor Kai each were 2 for 4 and knocked in a pair of runs to lead Central Washington past Western Oregon 8-5 in the opener of a GNAC doubleheader.
The Wolves won the second game 15-4.
CWU (10-14 GNAC, 19-25 overall) is headed to GNAC tournament, which opens Thursday in Lacey.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Karsyn Decker 3b, RBI, run; Makenna King 2-4, 2 RBI, 2b, run; Kai Taylor 2-4, 2 RBI, run. Game 2: Harlee Carpenter 2-3, RBI, run; Jordan Brooke 1-3, RBI.
