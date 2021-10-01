ELLENSBURG — Central Washington outlasted Northwest Nazarene in five sets Friday night in GNAC volleyball action at Nicholson Pavilion.
The 25th-ranked Wildcats won 26-28, 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 15-13.
CWU, which improved to 4-1 in conference play and 8-3 overall, was coming off victories last week against nationally ranked Western Washington and Simon Fraser.
Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya has 14 kills, 21 assists and six blocks while West Valley's Sydney Remsberg added 27 assists for Central.
The Wildcats head north next week to play Anchorage and Fairbanks.
CWU highlights: Marianna Payne 16 kills, 1 block; Tia Andaya 14 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces; Ashley Kaufmann 12 kills, 2 blocks; Leanna Shymanski 11 kills, 5 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 27 assists;
-
YVC falls to CBC
Columbia Basin upended Yakima Valley in a tight NWAC East Region volleyball match Friday night at Sherar Gym
The Hawks won by set scores of 26-24, 25-21, 21-25-21, 25-21.
The Yaks (3-3 region, 9-10 overall) return to action Oct. 13 when they travel to North Idaho.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 13 kills, 17 digs; Dale Schrier 12 kills; Brinley Forsgren 8 kills, 7 blocks; Emma Mariscal 4 kills, 7 blocks; Sage McDaniel 4 kills; Nizhoni Tallman 30 digs, 16 perfect passes; Alandra Acido-Pastor 11 digs, 9 pp; Zoelene Niuamoa 7 digs, 2 aces; Courtney Standley 44 assists, 17 digs, 3 kills.
