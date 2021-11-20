ELLENSBURG — Central Washington volleyball capped off its regular season with a 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24 win over Montana State Billings at Nicholson Pavilion Saturday afternoon.
Tia Andaya produced her seventh triple-double of the season with 12 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs while freshman Kylie Thorne posted a season-high 12 kills to complement 17 from Ashley Kaufman. The Wildcats fought off three straight set points before closing out the match.
They improved to 16-8 overall and 12-6 in the GNAC, good enough for second place. Central entered the week ranked fourth in the region prior to a three-set loss to Western Oregon on Thursday and the Wildcats will learn whether they qualified for the national tournament on Monday afternoon.
CWU highlights: Kylee Yamashita 6 kills, 3 blocks; Leanna Shymanski 8 kills, 3 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 32 assists; Ashley Kaufman 17 kills, 9 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 7 digs; Hannah Stires 15 digs, 4 assists; Kylie Thorne 12 kills; Tia Andaya 12 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs; Marianna Payne 4 kills, 3 blocks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CWU beats West Texas A&M
NAMPA, Idaho — A hot start carried Central Washington to a 79-63 win over West Texas A&M Saturday at the Northwest Nazarene Classic.
Kizza Maltezo led the Wildcats again with 23 points and Zillah grad Samantha Bowman nearly posted another double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Claire Heitschmidt scored a career-high 17 points off the bench for Central, which scored 28 points in the first quarter.
Central shot 14-of-23 from 3-point range with Maltezo hitting 7-of-9. The second one opened up a 25-11 lead and the Wildcats extended that margin to 19 points in the second quarter.
The game turned more defensive in the second half, when Central held West Texas A&M to just 28% shooting from the field. Despite a nine-point fourth quarter the Wildcats still reached their highest scoring total through four games this season.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 heading into its home tournament next week. They'll return to the floor next Friday against the same Westminster team that beat Central in Idaho on Friday.
CWU — Kizzah Maltezo 23, Samantha Bowman 19, Maeda 6, Malcolm 4, Troy 0, Claire Heitschmidt 17, Huerta 8, Bush 2, Sisul 0, Hagemeier 0, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0. 27-49 11-15 79.
WTAMU — Alivia Lewis 14, Karley Motschenbacher 12, Williams 9, Burgess 6, Sowell 3, Taylor 9, Gregory 8, Janssens 2.
CWU 28 23 19 9 — 79
WTAMU 17 18 15 13 — 63
3-point goals: CWU 14-23 (Maltezo 7-9, Heitschmidt 3-4, Bowman 2-4, Maeda 1-1, Huerta 1-1), WTAMU 7-23 (Gregory 2-3, Burgess 1-1, Sowell 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Motschenbacher 1-3, Williams 1-6). Rebounds: CWU 34 (Bowman 9), WTAMU 38 (Motschenbacher 10). Assists: CWU 22 (Bowman 5, Maeda 5), WTAMU 11. Turnovers: CWU 16, WTAMU 11. Steals: CWU 4, WTAMU 8 (Lewis 3). Fouls: CWU 12, WTAMU 15. Fouled out —Burgess.
Late rally dooms YVC Valley
PENDLETON, Ore. — A big lead evaporated late for Yakima Valley in a 52-49 loss to Edmonds at the Blue Mountain Tip-off on Saturday.
Tahlia Klebaum’s free throw with eight minutes left put the Yaks ahead by seven before the Tritons stormed back, scoring the last four points in the final 38 seconds. Eisenhower graduate Jessica Valentinez scored a team-high 13 points for YVC, which will face Lower Columbia in Pendleton on Sunday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jessica Valentinez 13, Campbell 8, Ramos 7, Overby 6, Wammock 6, Cardenas 4, Luhr 3, Garfias 1, Klebaum 1, Alvarado 0. 19-61 6-12 49.
EDMONDS — Lilian Bouza 16, Abdurrahman 9, Wardenaar 8, Carter 3, Brown 0, Neveah Williams 16.
YVC 11 13 14 11 — 49
Edmonds 7 15 13 17 — 52
3-point goals: YVC 5-27 (Ashland Campbell 2-3, Jessica Valentinez 2-7, Ramos 1-8), EC 4-17 (Wardenaar 2-6, Abdurrahman 1-3, Carter 1-7). Rebounds: YVC 39 (Wammock 11), EC 44 (Bouza 13). Assists: YVC 10, EC 12 (Abdurrahman 5). Turnovers: YVC 16, RU 16. Steals: YVC 8 (Wammock 3), RU 12 (Abdurrahman 5). Fouls: YVC 19, EC 10. Fouled out —Cardenas.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yakima Valley routs Clark
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Yakima Valley kept shooting well and rolled to a 78-53 win over Clark College Saturday at the Umpqua Invitational.
The Yaks jumped out to a 36-12 lead and shot better than 55% from the field. Eisenhower graduate Conner Kelley came off the bench to lead all scorers with 19 points for YVC, which meets host Umpqua on Sunday.
CLARK — Liam Clark 13, Jensen 7, Nickelson 6, Rippere 6, Johnson 0, Jasno Franklin Jr. 10, Norris 9, Cooper 2, Portis 0, King 0, Morelli 0. 22-56 7-16 53.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 12, Kari 6, Tinley 4, Delgado 4, Raynor 2, Conner Kelley 19, Godwin Ilumoka 10, C. Murphy 7, Funk 5, Braun 4, McMillan 3, Tarver 2, M. Murphy 0. 35-63 5-13 78.
Halftime: 38-17 YVC.
3-point goals: CC 2-19 (Norris 1-3, Jensen 1-4), YVC 3-10 (Funk 1-1, McMillan 1-1, Kelley 1-3). Rebounds: CC 31 (Clark 9), CC 32 (Turner 8). Assists: CC 7, YVC 7. Turnovers: CC 17, YVC 17. Steals: CC 9, YVC 9 (Delgado 3). Fouls: CC 14, YVC 14. Fouled out —None.
