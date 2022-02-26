CWU — Double-doubles became the norm this season as Central Washington's Samantha Bowman led the country in rebounding and grabbed twice as many boards as any other player in the GNAC.
She took her spot at the top of the conference's record books when she grabbed her 386th rebound in Saturday night's regular season finale while leading the Wildcats to a 63-55 win. Bowman scored a team-high 15 points to complement 10 rebounds, tied for her third-lowest total of the season.
Jenna Troy hit a pair of 3-pointers to bookend a 7-0 to help Central stretch its lead out to nine points late in the third quarter. The sophomore's made seven threes in her last three games.
"Jenna's hit a couple big threes in both games this week" coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "That was a big lift for us."
Richardson-Thornley said Seattle Pacific's defense forced the Wildcats to make some adjustments, and a slower pace didn't allow the Wildcats to put up as many shots as usual. But they managed to hold on to avenge a 69-65 loss at SPU back in December.
Kizzah Maltezo scored seven of her 12 points in the final seven minutes to close out her Senior Night on a high note. She also came up with a big steal for Central's defense.
Central will play its next game in Thursday's quarterfinals. Richardson-Thornley said she's impressed with how her relatively inexperienced team handled the toughest strength of schedule in the west region, finishing the regular season 20-7.
"We're really young in a lot of ways, and new," Richardson-Thornley said. "This is a team that hasn't played a lot of basketball games together."
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 15, Valerie Huerta 12, Kizzah Maltezo 12, Malcolm 7, Maeda 3, Jenna Troy 10, Heitschmidt 4, Sisul 0. Totals 21-54 13-17 63.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Natalie Hoff 16, Boston 8, Alter 6, Rexach Roure 2, Mastora 2, Eddy 9, Pettingill 8, Berg 2, Berry 2, Marlow 0, Brennan 0. Totals 25-61 2-4 55.
Seattle Pacific=14=15=8=18=—=55
Central Washington=13=15=16=19=—=63
3-point goals: SPU 3-16 (Eddy 1-2, Boston 1-2, Hoff 1-3), CWU 8-24 (Troy 3-5, Bowman 2-5, Maeda 1-2, Huerta 1-3, Maltezo 1-4). Rebounds: SPU 34, CWU 37 (Malcolm 13, Bowman 10). Assists: SPU 15 (Rexach Roure 5), CWU 10. Turnovers: SPU 14, CWU 15. Steals: SPU 7, CWU 6. Fouls: SPU 12, CWU 4. Fouled out — None.
-
Yaks lose at home
Yakima Valley couldn't hold on to a halftime lead in a 65-55 loss to visiting North Idaho.
Former Eisenhower forward Haley Wammock just missed a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Zillah grad Iliana Ramos and Taelyr Overby both added 10 points apiece for the Yaks. They'll play their home finale against Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
NORTH IDAHO — Laney Smith 12, Layla Beam 10, Hagy 8, Pimperton 5, Graves 4, Kaylee Banks 14, Harry 6, Uschmann 3, Beem 2, Mpoyo 1, Shanley 0. Totals 25-60 7-8 65.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 16, Taelyr Overby 10, Campbell 3, Standley 2, Luhr 2, Iliana Ramos 10, Cardenas 8, Klebuam 4, Carpenter 0. Totals 21-63 10-15
North Idaho=9=14=19=23=—=65
Yakima Valley=14=12=17=12=—=55
3-point goals: NIC 8-27 (Banks 4-8, Smith 2-4, Uschmann 1-1, Pimperton 1-5), YVC 3-15 (Ramos 2-5, Campbell 1-5). Rebounds: NIC 33, YVC 38 (Wammock 8, Standley 6, Cardenas 6). Assists: NIC 18 (Beem 4), YVC 8 (Luhr 3). Turnovers: NIC 14, YVC 15. Steals: NIC 5, YVC 3. Fouls: NIC 14, YVC 6. Fouled out — None.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
CWU tops Seattle Pacific 91-75
CWU — Central Washington's veterans turned in a strong second-half performance to snap a two-game losing streak and beat Seattle Pacific 91-75 on Senior Night Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Coach Brandon Rinta said all five starters contributed to a 56 points in the final 20 minutes, starting with an early 12-0 run capped off by Marqus Gilson's jumper. The senior center scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 34 minutes of action.
"Tonight was big," Rinta said. "It was really good to see him in a rhythm coming off that ankle injury."
David Thompson scored 24 points to lead the way and fellow senior guard Xavier Smith added 18 points, four assists and four blocks while defending Divant'e Moffit. The Falcons star needed 30 field goal attempts to score 34 points and also dished out six assists.
The Wildcats made 10-of-15 threes, and Rinta estimated about 10 of those were wide open thanks to great ball movement. He's optimistic the win will give Central some much-needed positive momentum heading into Thursday's GNAC quarterfinals.
"It was really big going into the postseason ensuring that we get that first-round bye and keeping those hopes alive for an at-large big to the national tournament."
Rinta also said he believes Smith deserves to win the GNAC's player of the year award, which will be announced after the conference tournament. The senior led the league with 19 points per game while shooting 52% from the field, 40% from three and 87% from the free throw line.
"I think he deserves it with what he does on both sides of the ball and how consistent he's been all year long," Rinta said.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Divant'e Moffitt 34, Harry Cavell 17, Shaw Anderson 14, Khan 3, Paulsen 2, El Mardi 2, Samore 2, Blackmon 1, Sidhu 0. Totals 30-67 9-11 75.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 24, Xavier Smith 18, Marqus Gilson 15, Matt Poquette 15, Amari Stafford 12, Gennett 5, Banks 2, Pollard 0, Brizee 0. Totals 33-59 15-19 91.
Halftime: 38-35 SPU.
3-point goals: SPU 6-26 (Anderson 2-5, Moffitt 2-10, Cavell 1-1, Khan 1-4), CWU 10-15 (Smith 4-5, Stafford 4-5, Thompson 2-3). Rebounds: SPU 30 (Cavell 10), CWU 37 (Stafford 7, Gilson 7, Poquette 6). Assists: SPU 7 (Moffitt 6), CWU 14 (Smith 4) Turnovers: SPU 8, CWU 11. Steals: SPU 4, CWU 6. Fouls: SPU 17, CWU 12. Fouled out — None.
-
Yaks lose in OT
Yakima Valley's postseason hopes took another hit Saturday with a 92-83 overtime loss to North Idaho.
Quentin Raynor scored 34 points YVC to nearly match Cooper DeWitt's 40 for NIC, and Christian Murphy added 15 for the Yaks. Raynor hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to send the game into overtime.
YVC will play its last home game against first-place Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday and needs a win to have any chance of earning one of the NWAC East's four playoff spots.
NORTH IDAHO — Cooper DeWitt 40, Taden King 15, Jalen Skalskiy 15, Julius Mims 11, Santana 7, Bailey 2, Gilstrap 2, Johnson 0, Kiesbuy 0, Hugs 0. Totals 34-69 15-18 92.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 34, Alexzander Delgado 13, Kari 6, Turner 6, Funk 5, Christian Murphy 15, Ilumoka 4, Tinley 0, Braun 0, M. Murphy 0. Totals 33-74 7-9 83.
North Idaho=34=44=14=—=92
Yakima Valley=37=41=5=—=83
3-point goals: NIC 9-21 (DeWitt 6-9, King 3-9), YVC 10-24 (Raynor 8-12, Funk 1-3, Delgado 1-5). Rebounds: NIC 35 (Mims 9), YVC 34 (Turner 7, Kari 6). Assists: NIC 17 (Santana 6), YVC 13 (Turner 6). Turnovers: NIC 8, YVC 11. Steals: NIC 4, YVC 4. Fouls: NIC 10, YVC 15. Fouled out — None.
-
BASEBALL
YVC opens with split
Ryne Hayes doubled, homered and drove in five runs to power Yakima Valley to an 8-5 win over Clark in the second game of Saturday's season-opening doubleheader at Parker Faller Field.
Three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts for the Yaks, who dropped the opener 6-3 despite four hitless innings from starter Jace Hanson.
YVC hosts Clark for another twin bill on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Game 1: Clark 6, Yakima Valley 3. Highlights: Paul Anthony 2-3, RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-3, 2b, run; Jace Hanson 4 IP, 0 hits, 3 BB, 7 K.
Game 2: Yakima Valley 8, Clark 5. Highlights: Ryne Hayes 2-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Hank Dunn 2-4, 2 runs; Kevin Corder 2-3, 3b, RBI.
-
CWU sweeps Western Oregon
CWU — Central Washington snapped a four-game win streak by rallying for a 7-6 win and completed the doubleheader sweep by beating Western Oregon 9-2.
The Wildcats trailed 6-0 after four innings in Game 1 and scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth without putting a ball in play, capped off by a Michael Peter's bases-loaded walk. They never trailed in the second game thanks to a first-inning RBI double by Adam Fahsel, who homered in Saturday's opener.
CWU will host Northwest Nazarene in a doubleheader Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
Game 1: Central Washington 7, Western Oregon 6. Highlights: Adam Fahsel 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Michael Copeland 2-4, run; Charlie Larson 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 1-3, 2b, RBI.
Game 2: Central Washington 9, Western Oregon 2. Highlights: Zach Berryman 2-4, 2 runs; Fahsel 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Austin Ohland 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Larson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Peter 2-2, run, 3 RBI; Josh Touhey 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R.
-
SOFTBALL
Simon Fraser takes two from CWU
CWU — Central Washington couldn't quite match visiting Simon Fraser's offense in a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
The Wildcats fell 16-7 and 9-8 after losing a five-run lead in the finale. Alyssa Benthagen hit a two-run home run for Central, which will host Northwest Nazarene in a doubleheader on Friday.
Game 1: Simon Fraser 16, Central Washington 7. Highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-2, 2 runs; Allie Thiessen 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brooke Jordan 1-4, 2b, RBI; Rhaney Harris 1-2, 2b; Karsyn Decker 2-3, 2 runs.
Game 2: Simon Fraser 9, Central Washington 8. Highlights: Allie Thiessen 2-3, run, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Makenna King 2-3, run.
-
YVC splits doubleheader
Yakima Valley opened its season with a 16-0 loss to Mt. Hood before beating Shoreline 19-0 at Dunbar Field on Saturday.
Karly Hanoski and Halina Hahn homered for the Yaks, who will host Mt. Hood and Wenatchee Valley on Sunday with the first game starting at 11 a.m.
-
MEN'S RUGBY
Wildcats beat Arizona
Central Washington dominated No. 13 Arizona in a 60-13 win on Saturday. The No. 7 Wildcats opened up a 22-0 lead in the first half and will host top-ranked Saint Mary's at noon.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central tops Seattle
SEATTLE — Central Washington topped Seattle Rugby's Premier Side 29-5 on Saturday to pick up its first win of the season.
