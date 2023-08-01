The list of attendees at the annual Parker Youth and Sports Foundation High Hopes golf tournament has always spoken volumes about the influence of legendary baseball coach Bill "Butch" Faller.
Every year, dozens of his former players at Yakima Valley Junior College — now Yakima Valley College — returned at the request of the NWAC's winningest coach to support another one of his passions — youth sports. The fundraiser's just one of many ways Faller's enduring legacy will live on even after his death at 98 years old last Friday.
"He set the sail of the philosophy, the goals and he didn’t just stop there," the foundation's vice president and secretary, Nancy Leahy said. "He recruited dollars to get more sports. He believe so firmly in what he did and you could see that."
Long before Faller became a charter member and served as the group's first president, those same personality traits along with a vast knowledge of the game brought him unprecedented success on the baseball field. In 26 seasons from 1961-1987, Faller won 664 games, 18 league titles and 11 conference championships, two more than any other NWAC coach.
Bob Garretson, Faller's assistant and eventual successor, recalled talking with former Central Washington and Centralia coach Ken Wilson about recruiting against Faller. Wilson told Garretson if Faller wanted a player, no other NWAC coach had much of a chance.
"He was just an incredible coach and baseball guy," said Garretson, who played catcher for Faller in his first two seasons and won a Washington State Junior College Athletic Conference title as a freshman in 1962. "He was just very meticulous on certain things in baseball and learning and never backed away from what he believed in and emphasized it all the time."
At home in Yakima
Before raising a family in Yakima and becoming a cornerstone of the baseball community, Faller put together a respectable career as a player.
The Mount Vernon High graduate played second base for Washington State in 1947 and shortstop in 1948. He spent two seasons with Philadelphia Phillies minor league affiliate Klamath Falls and hit .287 with 26 doubles in 1949.
Faller's WSU teammate and fellow captain, Chuck "Bobo" Brayton, took over as YVCC's coach in 1950 and helped Faller find a job as a teacher and coach in Prosser. From there he went Wapato, where he coached baseball and a successful football team featuring Washington quarterback Bill Douglas, who led the Wolves to wins over Davis and Eisenhower.
Faller's first coaching job at Yakima Valley came with the football team and in his fourth and final season, he led the then-Indians to their only conference title in 1964. He also served as an assistant basketball coach under Ellwood Crosier from 1967-72.
The baseball job came open when Brayton left for Washington State in 1961 and Faller established his own disciplined, demanding culture while coaching YVCC to its sixth straight WSJCAC title. Garretson said Faller always offered plenty of encouragement while making it clear to his players they needed to follow his strict rules on and off the field.
On one memorable road trip to a doubleheader at Blue Mountain, Garretson said a teammate showed up just as the bus was leaving and when the driver started to slow down, Faller told him to keep going. The player's parents drove him all the way to Pendleton, Ore., and he tried to play, then wanted to join the team on the bus home, but Faller held firm and told the player to call his parents to come back and take him home.
"Nobody was ever late again on that baseball team," Garretson said. "To be on time you were 15 minutes early."
In 1967, Faller became the college's assistant athletic director and he'd replaced Glen Sherar in the top spot by the time Phil Hinrichs arrived in fall 1976. The standout pitcher was one of many who benefited from what he called an "open-door policy" between Brayton and Faller, allowing WSU recruits to spend a year or two in Yakima before moving on to Pullman.
Hinrichs said the culture established by Faller fit him well and he flourished, helping the Indians win two more NWAACC titles. Faller set the tone for the team's chemistry and Hinrichs said the coach's direct style of speaking clearly signified his authority and kept players in line.
"He taught fundamentals of baseball," said Hinrichs, who played two seasons at Washington State before five years of minor league baseball, including three in Triple A. "He never promised you anything except an opportunity and he guaranteed you competition."
Garretson said Brayton tried to convince Faller to take an assistant coaching job for the Cougars, but he chose to keep winning in Yakima. Faller and his wife, Nancy, raised three daughters and two sons, including Matt, a pitcher for Faller at YVCC.
"I think he liked this area," Garretson said. "He was very loyal to the school and program."
Helping youth
Faller's commitment to creating more opportunities for young baseball players went well beyond the teams he coached.
He started Wapato's Little League in the 1950s and played an instrumental role in bringing American Legion baseball to YVCC's Parker Field, which was renamed Parker Faller Field in 2015. It became more accessible with the addition of lights in 1973, forming a lasting partnership with Yakima Youth Baseball.
One of Faller's daughters, Liz, recalled working as a batgirl for the Indians and said the kids always spent time around the team, including dinners at home with the players. Hinrichs has stayed close with the whole family and said he's come to view Will as a brother, so another daughter, Gini, said it was a special moment when Hinrichs unexpectedly drove over from Pullman to visit Faller the day before he died.
He's a regular at the Parker Foundation's golf tournament and said the group became "an instrumental piece of my life because of what it meant to coach." Leahy, then the group's treasurer, said Faller dedicated long hours to ensuring the budgets were balanced and recruiting his former players to the golf tournament.
Since it began in 2004, the foundation's given away $630,000 to youth groups in various sports. One of Faller's former players, Stan Renecker, made an initial matching contribution in 2007 to establish the Faller/Brayton Endowment, which Leahy said has grown to nearly $550,000.
Faller also stayed committed to YVC, playing a role in every coaching search through the hiring of Kyle Krustangel in July 2015. He won an NWAC title to capture the Bill Faller Trophy in 2016 and said he learned a lot through regular lunches with Faller up until the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think that he definitely shared some of his contacts, but at the same time it was just he laid the foundation," Krustangel said. "It was not trying to change but just trying to build on the success he created."
More than sports
Even with his lifelong commitment to baseball, Faller found plenty of time for his family and left a legacy in other ways as well.
He served in World War II as a navigator for the Air Force and got shot down while flying in a B-17, then spent more than a year as an injured prisoner of war in West Germany. Faller won two purple hearts and an air medal, and the Seattle Mariners recognized him for his service on Opening Day in 2015.
John Moran and Dagmar Schnader moved in nextdoor to the Fallers in 1990 and always admired their commitment to the community, which began long before Faller retired from baseball. He became the president of the local teachers union in 1970 and stayed active in Democratic politics, playing a key role in the formation of the local Rainbow Coalition chapter.
"They stayed true to their beliefs even though it wasn't necessarily the most popular thing to do," Schnader said. "Not in an abrasive way, it's just that that's what they did."
Yakima Valley Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said Faller's impact on the baseball community will be felt for generations, and current YVC coach Ben Krueger said the Yaks plan to wear hats with "BF" emblazoned on the back for the 2024 season. YVC, the NWAC, Washington State and Central Washington have all inducted Faller into their respective Halls of Fame.
Leahy said two Faller family teams have already signed up for the Parker Foundation's golf tournament later this month. Will Faller is scheduled to fire the starting gun.
Faller retired at 61 in order to spend more time with his wife and children, and they often spent summers on Santiago Beach near Manzanillo, Mexico. He always enjoyed big celebrations where he could see so many of the people he influenced throughout his life, and Gini Faller said a big crowd will gather to remember Faller at a memorial service in late September or early October at Cascade Gardens.
