Construction resumed this week at the High-Steppe Climbing Center, an ambitious local project with big goals for serving its eager community.
The coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans for several weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee abruptly stopped work at the center and elsewhere around the state with his stay-at-home order. Co-owner Michael Roy said they were fortunate to keep the same construction crew and get back on track for a possible July opening.
“They’re looking at hopefully eight weeks to install,” Roy said. “All the other general construction is mostly done. We have some finishing up here and there but it’s really just the wall build that we’ve been waiting on.”
Of course, even if the center can open its 7,500 square feet of climbing surface area to the public this summer, access will look quite a bit different than originally planned. Roy said they’re already discussing ways to enforce social distancing and keep things clean to help visitors stay healthy.
That will include basics such as handwashing stations and extra efforts to sanitize surfaces, door handles and bathrooms. Roy even said it’s possible the center would limit the number of people allowed in the gym or quickly move to a 24-hour schedule to reduce crowds.
“There’s so many unknowns with everything,” Roy said. “Are numbers going to drop? Are they going to increase?”
While construction crews install a 30-32-foot high wall and a freestanding boulder island, the center wants to keep the community involved. Although COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 5-point Film Adventure Festival at the gym in March, Roy’s hoping they can host two to three more events, possibly including an athlete speakers panel.
Nearly 640 people have “liked” the gym’s page on Facebook and more than 430 people follow its Instagram. Some supporters have offered to buy memberships in advance, but Roy told them the best way to support the gym will be to stay tuned to social media and pay when the doors finally open.