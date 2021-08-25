A loaded field and the potential for a decent tailwind on the downhill course could produce some fast times and new records at Saturday’s Downtown Yakima Mile.
2016 Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz will headline a men’s field more than capable of shattering the state record set by Germany’s Amos Bartelsmeyer at the inaugural Yakima Mile two years ago. Oregon’s Sam Prakel and Kansas native Brett Meyer both ran faster than 3:52 at the Guardian Road mile in Cleveland on July 31.
In the women’s race, 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist Nikki Hiltz may be the runner to beat. She’ll be challenged by 2018 Prefontaine Classic national mile champion Dani Jones and Pasco’s Marisa Howard.
“The women's race is going to be just as wide open as the guys’ race,” elite runner coordinator and former Eisenhower cross country standout Timothy Cummings said. “I honestly think that if everything holds up there is a better chance that the women’s record falls than the guys’ record falls.”
Winners will earn $5,000, plus an additional $5,000 if they break the men’s record of 3 minutes, 51.79 seconds or the women’s record of 4:23.68. A mile faster than 3:48 for the men or 4:20 for the women would net an extra $5,000 for a total of $15,000.
Craig Engels, who finished fourth in the 1500 meters at this year’s Olympic Trials, pulled out of the race on Wednesday.
Event co-founder Chris Waddle said he’s closely monitoring wildfire smoke, and the race could be in jeopardy if the Air Quality Index approaches 150 at race time. But despite an AQI above 400 for some parts of Yakima in recent mornings, Waddle’s encouraged by the forecast and recent trends of smoke clearing by the evening.
Low pressure could send smoke safely into the upper atmosphere and wind from the west would help push runners as they race east down Yakima Avenue from near 11th Avenue to the finish line on Second Street. A camera will be there to broadcast the race on athletic.net, and Waddle said a full race livestream might be set up on Instagram or Facebook.
Along with the elite runners, nearly 350 people had registered as of Wednesday evening for nine other races. Waddle’s expecting a lot more signups in the next few days and said some of the area’s best high school runners from Eisenhower, Selah and West Valley are expected to compete in a free race for 14-18-year-olds.
“It’s looking good,” Waddle said. “It’s better than it was at this point two years ago.”
Proceeds from the race will benefit the YWCA Yakima and its mission to end domestic violence in the community. As the largest provider of domestic violence services in the county, the YWCA provides a 24-hour emergency shelter and helpline, which provided more than 8,000 bed nights and averaged 25 phone calls per day in 2020.