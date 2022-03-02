The GNAC awarded Central Washington senior Kassidy Malcolm its conference player of the year award Wednesday morning.

Malcolm averaged 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in her fifth and final season. The Ellensburg High graduate beat out teammates Kizzah Maltezo and Samantha Bowman, who gave the Wildcats half of the six spots on the all-GNAC first team.

A career-high 30-point performance to give Central its Division II-era school record 10th straight win highlighted Malcolm’s career year. She averaged 26.4 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 54% from three during one five-game stretch in conference play.

Malcolm said she learned about the award from coach Randi Richardson-Thornley while grabbing coffee, just before the announcement came out on social media. Central's tweet with the announcement asked "Was there any doubt?" but Malcolm said she wasn't expecting the honor.

"I definitely thought Kizzah or Sam was going to win it for sure," said Malcolm, who graduated with a degree in public relations and holds a 4.0 GPA as she's pursuing a master's in information technology.

Only Maltezo averaged more points per game in the GNAC, scoring 18.9 points per game while leading the team in steals. The transfer from Concordia (Ore.) made 77 3-pointers, 19 more than any other player in the league.

Despite Malcolm’s versatility and efficient scoring ability, teams couldn’t focus too much on the 5-foot-11 forward thanks to the presence of Bowman. The 6-3 Zillah grad posted 21 double-doubles, averaging 16.3 points and a Division II best 15.4 rebounds per game, which allowed her to break the GNAC record despite missing two games.

"It was just a super awesome accomplishment for all of us," Malcolm said of the first-team recognition. "Obviously I wouldn't have gotten my award without them and without the team."

Those three standouts helped the Wildcats lead the GNAC in scoring and carried them to a No. 3 seed and a Thursday quarterfinal against Simon Fraser. Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said Malcolm’s versatility and consistency in key moments probably gave her the slight edge over her teammates.

“Just her dynamicness as a scorer in her position because she can shoot the three, she can take defenders off the dribble, she can post up,” Richardson-Thornley said. “She’s good on the boards.”

Malcolm’s the first Wildcat women to win the league’s top award since Rose Shaw in 2002. She completed a Central sweep after Xavier Smith won men’s player of the year honors on Wednesday.