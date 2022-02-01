ELLENSBURG — Central Washington found out why Saint Martin's sits atop the GNAC standings Tuesday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats struggled to stop the Saints in a 94-83 loss, ruining their perfect home record this season. Saint Martin's shot better than 60% from the field and hit 7-of-10 threes to keep Central from taking over first place.
"You have to be dialed in defensively to beat them," CWU coach Brandon Rinta said. "We weren't able to force them into enough tough shots tonight."
Xavier Smith led the Wildcats' offense once again with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. He knocked down 3-of-5 3-pointers and even grabbed six rebounds for Central, which led 44-41 at half.
But an 8-0 run midway through the second half put the Saints ahead by nine and the Wildcats couldn't find an answer in their second straight loss following a three-game win streak. They'll continue their five-game homestand Thursday against Northwest Nazarene, a team Central beat 89-76 on the road earlier this season.
The loss dropped the Wildcats from second to fifth place in the crowded GNAC standings with eight games to play, assuming Central can't reschedule a postponed game at Alaska Anchorage.
SAINT MARY'S — Kyle Greeley 24, Alex Schumacher, Tyke Thompson 17, Brett Reed 17, Nielsen-Skinner 9, Lenker 4, Spencer 2, Adams 1, Haffner 0. 38-63 11-18 94.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 29, Matt Poquette 13, Marques Gilson 11, Thompson 6, Gennett 4, Rose 7, Brizee 7, Stafford 6, Banks 6. 34-67 9-10 83.
Halftime: 44-41 CWU.
3-point goals: SMU 7-10 (Thompson 3-3, Greeley 2-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1, Schumacher 1-3), CWU 6-19 (Smith 3-5, Gennett 1-2, Stafford 1-3, Pollard 1-5). Rebounds: SMU 31 (Thompson 6, Reed 6), CWU 31 (Gilson 8). Assists: SMU 21 (Nielsen-Skinner 10), CWU 13 (Thompson 5). Turnovers: SMU 8, CWU 10. Steals: SMU 4 (Clay 5), CWU 5. Fouls: SMU 11, CWU 18. Fouled out —None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.