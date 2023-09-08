DULUTH, Minn. — Central Washington kept rolling through its challenging nonleague schedule by knocking off another top 10 team and extending its winning streak to four matches in Minnesota on Friday.
The No. 23 Wildcats capped off a dominant day by handing No. 7 Minnesota Duluth its first loss of the season, a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 sweep. A few hours earlier, Central extended Northern Michigan’s losing streak to five games with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 win to open tournament play.
Kylie Thorne’s 11 kills led the attack against Duluth, which stumbled to a season-low .119 hitting percentage. Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya recorded eight kills to go with her 27 assists, six block assists and three digs, once again showing the versatility that made her the GNAC preseason player of the year.
Ashley Kaufman and Scottie Ellsworth posted 11 kills each in Central’s opening match at Romano Gymnasium and Emma Daoud-Hebert led a strong defensive effort with 4.5 blocks. Central posted a .481 hitting percentage, easily its best of the season.
Central (4-2) will face another unbeaten ranked opponent in its first match Saturday against No. 5 St. Cloud State at 10 a.m. The Wildcats will close out their nonconference schedule by taking on Michigan Tech at 3 p.m.
CWU highlights — vs. Northern Michigan: Emma Daoud-Hebert 6 kills, 4.5 blks; Ashley Kaufman 11 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Stires 15 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Kylie Thorne 4 kills, 8 digs; Morgan Halady 4 kills, 1.5 blks; Tia Andaya 4 kills, 30 assts, 3 aces, 1.5 blks, 4 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 11 kills. vs. Minnesota Duluth: Daoud-Hebert 4 kills, blk; Kaufman 3 kills, 2 assts, 11 digs Shaunessy Fisk 6 digs, 4 aces; Stires 10 digs, 5 assts; Thorne 1 kills, 4 digs; Andaya 8 kills, 27 assists, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Ellsworth 10 kills, 2 blks.
