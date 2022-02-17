After a playoff loss to six-time Division II national champions Northwest Missouri State last fall, Central Washington coach Chris Fisk said he wanted his program to emulate that championship culture in Ellensburg.
Fisk found someone who knows what it takes to win national championships in the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator, Connor Senger. The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coordinator, working primarily with quarterbacks for the 2021 FCS champions, who have won nine of the last 11 titles.
Before that, Senger served as the running backs coach for NCAA Division III national runner-up Wisconsin-Whitewater, a program that’s produced six national champions since 2007. Fisk believes Central’s close to reaching that top level after four straight GNAC titles, and he’s confident Senger will be able to continue that success.
“I think when you’re around championship football like a lot of the coaches that we’ve had come through this program, you know what it looks like and you know what it takes to get there,” Fisk said. “It just brings another perspective in.”
Senger doesn’t plan to make any wholesale changes for an offensive unit ranked second in scoring with 44.5 points per game in 2021. Dynamic quarterback Quincy Glasper is expected to return for his sophomore season after throwing for nearly 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
North Dakota State’s two quarterbacks combined for 940 yards rushing last season and Senger played as a dual-threat quarterback himself, so he’s looking forward to incorporating Glasper’s running ability into the offense. Fisk will give Senger complete control to call plays, although Senger noted those decisions will be based off of planning discussions with the rest of the coaching staff during the week leading up to games.
“I’ve worked under some really good playcallers in the past, some really good mentors,” Senger said. “This’ll be my first time calling the plays every snap.”
At NDSU Senger learned from renowned quarterbacks coach and 2020-21 FCS assistant coach of the year Randy Hedberg, the man credited with developing NFL draft picks Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Trey Lance. Senger also spent the 2017 season as the quarterbacks coach at Carroll University in Wisconsin, where quarterback Brett Kasper won the 2017 Gagliardi Trophy as Division III’s top player.
Senger discovered Central Washington as a potential destination through mutual connections and Fisk said the former Wisconsin walk-on quickly moved to the top of the list following his interview. He replaced Zach Tinker, who left in January to become a special teams quality control coach at Oregon, and Senger’s the third offensive coordinator since Fisk vacated the position in 2019 to become head coach.
“I think the great thing about Coach Senger is he’s been in just about every type of offense that you can be in,” Fisk said. “We’ll have a unique blend of what he can bring to the table and his skillset.”
Wildcats add Aguirre
Ferris wide receiver Anthony Aguirre became the 25th and final high school senior in Central Washington’s 2022 signing class, the school announced Thursday.
Aguirre played for former CWU linebacker and defensive coordinator Malik Roberson and becomes the fourth wide receiver to sign with the Wildcats this year.
