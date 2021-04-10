MISSOULA — Central Washington's first football game since 2019 brought some harsh lessons against one of the top teams in FCS.
Coach Chris Fisk said Montana, which reached the 2019 quarterfinals, lived up to the hype on a sometimes snowy, sometimes sunny Saturday. The Wildcats put up some resistance early on defense but couldn't stop the Grizzlies from pulling away in a 59-3 loss.
"I think they've got great receivers, a very good quarterback," Fisk said in a phone interview. "They're as advertised offensively and then they're just big in the box and we struggled with that."
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, although Central forced him into two three and outs and a fourth down incomplete pass in the first half. Fisk said a turning point came when a controversial spot left the Wildcats just short on a fourth-and-1 attempt on their first possession of the second half.
"I thought for about 2½ quarters (the defense) played really well even when our offense and our special teams put them in some bad spots with some short fields," Fisk said, giving special praise to senior linebacker Donte Hamilton. "We broke after that (fourth down). We didn't come out emotionally after that on either side of the ball and in special teams."
The Grizzlies played without star running back Marcus Knight and the Wildcats left some key players back in Ellensburg for their only game this school year, including two injured starters, quarterback Christian Moore and defensive end Zach Stecklein. Another huge blow to the offense became official on Friday, when All-American running back Michael Roots announced his intention to transfer.
Fisk believes running back Tyler Flanagan will be a future star and said the quarterback job should still be Moore's to lose when he comes back from shoulder surgery. A primary focus for the Wildcats this offseason will be improving the mental aspects of their game, especially maintaining toughness and going hard on every play.
"When you play a game like this it's easy to go into this offseason with a lot of negativity," Fisk said. "It'll be interesting to see how our players choose to handle it."
Central Washington=0=3=0=0=—=3
Montana=10=14=21=14=—=59
UM — Nick Ostmo 1 run (Jack Cooper kick)
UM — FG Cooper 45
CWU — FG Van Soderberg 37
UM — Gabe Sulser 13 pass from Cam Humphrey (Cooper kick)
UM — Humphrey 5 run
UM — Samuel Akem 23 pass from Humphrey (Cooper kick)
UM — Ostmo 5 pass from Humphrey
UM — Kris Brown 17 run (Carver Gilman kick)
UM — Keelan White 17 pass from Kris Brown (Gilman kick)
UM — Xavier Harris 1 run (Gilman kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Jack Smith 4-24, Zaire Lozolo 8-19, Tyler Flanagan 12-16, Cameron McKinney 1-(-2). UM, Malik Flowers 1-49, Ostmo 17-47, Humphrey 6-45, Xavier Harris 10-37, Brown 1-17, Ryan Arntson 3-2, Kirk Rygol 1-0, TEAM 1-0.
PASSING — CWU, Smith 13-21-1-113, Michael Chisley 1-1-0-9, JJ Lemming 2-10-1-(-1). UM, Humphrey 19-32-0-235, Brown 6-8-0-88, Rygol 1-2-0-9.
RECEIVING — CWU, Tyson Rainwater, 4-38, Tai-John Mizutani 2-24, Jojo Hillel 3-20, Flanagan 2-11, Darius Morrison 1-8, Rey Green 1-7, Samuel Sanchez 1-7, Jaylen Clay 1-4, Daniel Johnson 1-2. UM, Sulser 4-62, Akem 3-49, Ryan Simpson 2-45, Ostmo 4-43, White 4-38, Flowers 3-25, Bryson Deming 1-20, Cole Grossman 1-13, Arntson 1-9, Mitch Roberts 1-4.