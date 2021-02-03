One of the state's most acclaimed senior classes ever provided plenty of talent for Central Washington on signing day.
Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said comparing this class to others could be difficult since the seniors didn't get to play their final regular season of high school football last fall. Regardless, the Wildcats found plenty of in-state talent as part of a relatively small 18-man class, featuring 13 seniors from Washington.
"We're extremely pleased with the guys that we got from the state of Washington," Fisk said. "This class had the potential to be one of the better classes that Washington's ever produced."
He said Central targeted most of its new recruits before COVID-19 shut down most football activity last March. Coaches also went out to clinics and camps as much as possible, including a Cleats vs. Cancer minicamp in Yakima last October, and worked with the health department to bring players to campus for one-on-one workouts.
The pandemic might have even helped CWU land Daniel Buxton, a quarterback at Skyline who picked up an offer from Nevada and threw for 1,480 yards with nine touchdowns as a junior. Fisk said the Wildcats found the 6-4, 200-pound senior late in the process and were lucky other schools didn't have the chance to see him play last fall.
"I've been around some really good quarterbacks in my 24 years of coaching and his arm talent is at the top of the list," Fisk said, noting Buxton ran a 4.7 40-yard dash. "His ability to throw the ball is through the roof."
CWU also found plenty of players who could help protect Buxton and other quarterbacks, signing six offensive lineman. Fisk also serves as the offensive line coach and called this the best group he's brought in at the position since he came to Ellensburg in 2016.
Steilacoom's Logan Brady made it to the Class 2A state championship game in 2019 and said in a press release he came to Central in part because of the opportunity to win a national championship. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver started the season at running back and ended up catching 39 passes for 591 yards alongside Emeka Egbuka, the nation's top-rated wide receiver and an Ohio State signee.
"I know that Logan is extremely close with him and I'm hoping they exchange notes," Fisk said. "They've definitely pushed each other to become very, very good."
On the other side of the ball, Central Washington looked to Oregon to acquire some speed and versatility in the secondary. Westview cornerback Jalen Owens ran a 4.44 40 and Fisk said Aloha safety Tanner Volk held some big early offers thanks a high football IQ and his ability to hit.
He's one of the players who could see the field quickly, although that may be more difficult next fall with 16 of 18 seniors coming back for the Wildcats after they won six straight games to end the 2019 season. Fisk said that could mean more redshirts than normal depending on what happens between now and August.
Central will open its 2021 schedule at Eastern New Mexico Sept. 4, host Midwestern State on Oct. 2 and travel to Western New Mexico on Nov. 13 as part of a scheduling alliance between the GNAC and the Lone Star Conference.
The Wildcats will also play their regular home-and-home matchups against conference opponents Simon Fraser and Western Oregon. However, they'll need to find two additional nonconference matchups after Azusa Pacific dropped its football program in December.