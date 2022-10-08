ELLENSBURG — Central Washington rebounded in a big way and played a nearly perfect third set to sweep Alaska Fairbanks Saturday afternoon.
Two days after losing in straight sets to No. 9 Alaska Anchorage, the Wildcats rolled to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-4 win. They won the first 11 points of the final set thanks in part to three aces by Ashley Kaufman.
Kylie Thorne posted a team-high 10 kills and Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya just missed another triple-double with eight kills, 15 assists and eight digs. Kaufman added 14 digs as Central held Fairbanks to a hitting percentage of .051.
The Wildcats once again played at the CWU Student Recreation Center due to renovations at Nicholson Pavilion and they'll continue their four-match homestand vs. Saint Martin's next Thursday.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 15 assists, dig, kill; Alyssa Smith 2 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 9 kills, 7 blocks, 3 digs; Ashley Kaufman 4 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs; Hannah Stires 3 assists, 2 aces, 13 digs; Marianna Payne 7 kills, 5 blocks; Kylie Thorne 10 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Tia Andaya 10 kills, 15 assists, ace, 2 blocks, 8 digs.
-
YVC falls to No. 2 North Idaho
Yakima Valley's comeback efforts fell short in a 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17 loss to No. 2 North Idaho on Friday night at Sherar Gym.
Dale Schrier and Jessica Mariscal totaled 13 kills each for the Yaks (6-2 NWAC East, 16-8 overall) and they became the first team to take a set off the Cardinals in their last five matches. Former Granger libero Nizhoni Tallman led the defense with 27 digs and Mariscal added 10 blocks.
YVC, ranked No. 8 in the latest NWAC coaches poll, will return to action Monday night at last place Big Bend.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 27 digs; Brynn Widner 4 kills, 25 digs; Dale Schirer 13 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 20 assists, 6 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 2 kills, 19 assists, 18 digs; Emaline Mariscal 7 kills, 4 blocks; Bethany Hunt 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Jessica Mariscal 13 kills, 10 blocks; Jacynta Myles-Gilford 4 kills, 7 blocks.
SOCCER
YVC stays hot with 6-2 win
Yakima Valley kept scoring to knock off Blue Mountain 6-2 for its first road win of the season, excluding Treasure Valley's forfeit of a scheduled match in September.
The Yaks picked up where they left off in a 10-0 win over Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday. They led 5-0 after Taelyr Overby's goal early in the second half.
West Valley graduate Mackenzie Kitt opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Rachel Farr scored once and assisted Elena Barkley on two goals before halftime. Ella McKenna added a tally late before YVC finished with 12 shots on goal.
The Yaks (5-4-1 NWAC East, 8-4-1 overall) moved into fourth place and will look to carry their momentum into a pair of critical road matches next week. They'll play at second-place Spokane on Wednesday and at unbeaten Columbia Basin next Saturday.
First half: 1, YVC, Mackenzie Kitt (Kennedy Leach), 6:00; 2, YVC, Elena Barkley (Rachell Farr), 22:00; 3, YVC, Farr, 28:00; 4, YVC, Barkley (Farr), 34:00.
Second half: 5, YVC, Taelyr Overby, 57:00; 6, BMCC, Jessica Macias, 78:00; 7, YVC, Ella McKenna, 83:00; 8, BMCC, Jessica Macias, 88:00.
Saves: Addisen Somes (YVC) 4; Seanee Still (BMCC) 11, Team (BMCC) 1.
-
Central tripped up at Northwest Nazarene
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington gave up three second-half goals in a 4-0 loss at Northwest Nazarene Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats put three shots on goal against the first-place Nighthawks, who haven't allowed a goal in their last six matches. Central fell to 1-5-2 in GNAC play heading into next Thursday's home match against Saint Martin's.
First half: 1, NNU, Ashley Parton, 27:00.
Second half: 2, NNU, Madison Grande (Alejandra Jaramillo), 48:00; 3, NNU, Yacine Bitibale (Sierra Sanchez), 60:00; 4, NNU, Allison Wolf (Kailyn LaBrosse), 62:00.
Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 3; Alexis Montoya (NNU) 3.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central routs Navy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Central Washington concluded a successful East Coast road trip with a 69-8 win at Navy on Saturday.
Maddie Hadden, Jessica Postle and Winnie Namosimalua all scored two tries each to help the Wildcats follow up their win over Penn State on Thursday and improve to 2-1. They'll travel to Utah to face BYU next Saturday.
