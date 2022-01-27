BURNABY, B.C. — A change of venue didn't do much to change the result when Central Washington traveled to face Simon Fraser Thursday night.
The Wildcats took control early on the way to a 92-65 road win, just two nights after beating SFU 84-61 in Ellensburg. In that game Central put together an early 16-0 run, and this time it bolted out to a 25-6 lead.
One notable difference for the Wildcats was better 3-point shooting, as they hit 9-of-17 from beyond the arc. David Thompson made all three of his attempts and scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first eight minutes.
Micah Pollard hit a pair of early threes and contributed 12 points off the bench for Central, which shot nearly 61% from the field. The Wildcats only committed 11 turnovers and led by as much as 30 points.
Coach Brandon Rinta said Central turned in its best defensive performance of the season, holding SFU to just 39% from the field. It's the first time all season the Wildcats have held opponents to 65 points or less in two straight games.
"It was fun to watch the guys lock in and defend that hard," Rinta said.
Matt Poquette scored in double figures for the third straight game and grabbed a team-high six rebounds for Central, which improved to 3-2 on the road in conference play. The second-place Wildcats (5-2, 11-3) will play one more road game Saturday at Western Washington before starting a season-long five-game homestand.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 22, Matt Poquette 15, Xavier Smith 13, Marqus Gilson 11, Gennett 0, Micah Pollard 12, Rose 7, Stafford 4, Banks 3, Knight 3, Brizee 2, Hyder 0. 37-61 9-13 92.
SIMON FRASER — David Penney 11, Wilfried Balata 10, Roche 9, Wright 5, Bryson 2, Jordan Lyons 13, Dimaculangan 6, Rai 4, Cruz-Dumont 3, Mastandrea 2, McFee 0.
Halftime: 48-29 CWU.
3-point goals: CWU 9-17 (Thompson 3-3, Pollard 2-4, Poquette 1-1, Smith 1-2, Knight 1-2, Rose 1-2), SFU 6-23 (Roche 2-5, Dimaculangan 2-5, Cruz-Dumont 1-1, Wright 1-3). Rebounds: CWU 38 (Poquette 6 rebs), SFU 29 (Roche 8). Assists: CWU 17 (Smith 4), SFU 11 (Balata 3). Turnovers: CWU 11, SFU 11. Steals: CWU 3, SFU 5. Fouls: CWU 14, SFU 14. Fouled out —None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.