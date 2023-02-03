REDLANDS, Calif. — Central Washington's six-run lead disappeared quickly and a late rally came up just short in a season-opening 12-11 loss at the University of Redlands Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats gave up eight runs in the sixth before two runs scored on a ninth-inning single by Kevin Varner Jr., who homered earlier in the game. Central will stay in southern California to play a doubleheader at Cal State Bernardino on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Austin Ohland 2-3 2 runs; Ben Leis 3-5, 2b, runs, RBI; Charlie Larson 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kevin Varner Jr. 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Travis Helm 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI.
-
Central drops two in California
IRVINE, Calif. — Central Washington's offense struggled in a pair of losses to open the season at Great Park on Friday.
Kate Hopkins recorded two hits in a 4-1 loss to Cal State Monterey Bay, then tripled and scored for the Wildcats in a 3-1 loss to San Francisco State.
Game 1: CSUMB 4, CWU 1. Highlights: Kate Hopkins 2-3; Makenna King 2-3. Game 2: San Francisco State 3, Central Washington 1. Highlights: Kate Hopkins 1-3, 3b, run; Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, 2b, RBI.
