2021-2022 CBBN all-league boys and girls basketball.
-
BOYS
Player of the year: Eamon Monahan, jr., Eastmont.
Defensive player of the year: Brent Maldonado, jr., Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: Eli Juarez, Davis.
First team: Cesar Hernandez, fr., Davis; Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, sr., Davis; Hunter Schlepp, sr., West Valley; Brent Maldonado, jr., Sunnyside; Tyrell Malcolm, sr., Eastmont.
Second team: Jackson Cluff, sr., West Valley; Robert Galindo, sr., Davis; Noah McNair, so., Sunnyside; Marshall Tibbs, sr., Moses Lake; Camden Loidhammer, sr., Wenatchee.
Honorable mention: Ethan Easley, sr., Eastmont; Mark Ulyanchuk, sr., Moses Lake; Blake Garza, so., Davis; Ryker Wilburn, sr., West Valley; Brandon Lee Jr., so., Davis.
All-defense: Hunter Schlepp, sr., West Valley; Brandon Lee Jr., so., Davis; Blaine Macdonald, jr., Moses Lake; Camden Loidhammer, sr., Wenatchee; Eamon Monahan, jr., Eastmont. Honorable mention: Ryker Wilburn, sr., West Valley; Robert Galindo, sr., Davis; Blake Garza, so., Davis; Spencer Heimbigner, sr., Eastmont; Kyson Thomas, so., Moses Lake; Max Garcia, jr., Sunnyside; Cesar Hernandez, fr., Davis.
Sportsmanship: Finnegan Anderson, so., Davis; Spencer Heimbigner, sr., Eastmont; Nahum Garent, sr., Eisenhower; J.J. Montelongo, sr., Sunnyside; Marshall Tibbs, sr., Mosses Lake; Rivers Cook, jr., Wenatchee; Hunter Schlepp, sr., West Valley.
-
GIRLS
Player of the year: Kiana Yesiki, sr., Eisenhower.
Defensive player of the year: Paris Wilson, sr., Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: Matt Strophy, Moses Lake.
First team: Esmeralda Galindo, so., Davis; Meagan Karstetter, sr., Moses Lake; Paris Wilson, sr., Sunnyside; Neveah Patterson, jr., Davis; Benemi Sanchez, sr., Sunnyside.
Second team: Teagan Wiltbank, sr., Moses Lake; Laiken Hill, so., West Valley; Analyssa Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside; Shayla Allen-Greggs, jr., Davis; Mia Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Alyna Ramirez, sr., Sunnyside.
Honorable mention: Sydney Macdonald, jr., Moses Lake; Kristina Blauman, sr., Wenatchee; Annelise Bauman, sr., Eastmont; Leilani Johnson, so., Davis; Lexi Cox, so., Moses Lake; Emma Bergan, jr., Eastmont; Madison Stirling, jr., Wenatchee; Addison Ogle, sr., Wenatchee.
All-defense: Meagan Karstetter, sr., Moses Lake; Kiana Yesiki, sr., Eisenhower; Kylee Weems, jr., Eastmont; Shayla Allen-Greggs, jr., Davis; Marissa Bischoff, sr., Moses Lake. Honorable mention: Analyssa Maldonado, sr., Eisenhower; Laiken Hill, so., West Valley; Taylor Schoengarth, sr., Wenatchee; Nevaeh Lopez, so., Eisenhower; Teagan Wiltbank, sr., Moses Lake; Madison Stirling, jr., Wenatchee; Addison Ogle, sr., Wenatchee.
Sportsmanship: Sara Rodriguez, jr., Davis; Rebecca Vara, sr., Eastmont; Leslie Sanchez, jr., Eisenhower; Marissa Bischoff, jr., Moses Lake; Angela Zamora, sr., Sunnyside; Ayanna Ramirez, sr., Wenatchee; Sophie Kraft, sr., West Valley.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.