Two Yakima Valley standouts plan to continue their careers as walk-ons at Division I basketball programs next season.
West Valley’s 7-foot-1 center Conner Turner will head to Idaho State after being named CBBN defensive player of the year. La Salle’s Malachy Caffrey accepted a roster spot at Pepperdine following a first-team all-SCAC West season.
Turner averaged a double-double with 10.8 points per game while manning the middle of the Rams’ suffocating 2-3 zone defense. The first-team all-CBBN selection shot close to 60 percent from the field to help West Valley go unbeaten in league and district play.
Caffrey earned first-team all Big Nine accolades as a junior at West Valley before averaging 18.9 points per game for La Salle last season. The first-team Class 1A all-state tournament guard averaged 20 points over four games at the SunDome to carry the Lightning to a fourth place finish.